Rumored New ‘Real Housewives Of New York City’ Cast Member Seen With Bethenny Frankel Amid Season 11 [Photos]

Is this proof Barbara Kavovit has been added to the show?

Barbara Kavovit may have just been caught filming The Real Housewives of New York City amid rumors she’s been added to the cast for Season 11.

This week, as Bethenny Frankel celebrated the launch of her new jean line, Skinnygirl Jeans, at Macy’s Herald Square in the Big Apple, Kavovit was in attendance with a number of other returning cast members, including LuAnn de Lesseps and Sonja Morgan.

On Instagram, as she chronicled the launch of her latest business venture in a number of stories, Frankel seemingly suggested that the ongoing rumors regarding Kavovit’s potential addition to the show by sharing clips of Kavovit on stage with herself, de Lesseps, and Morgan.

In one clip, Kavovit appeared to be having tons of fun with her co-stars as she danced and celebrated Frankel’s big day.

While Kavovit did post a photo of herself at Macy’s during the event on her own Instagram page, none of the cast of The Real Housewives of New York City was included. Instead, she simply posed solo with a bouquet of flowers and didn’t mention anything in regard to why she had visited Macy’s on that particular day.

Barbara Kavovit’s visit to Macy’s came on the heels of a couple of separate reports in regard to her possible future with Bravo TV. In one recent report, shared by Us Weekly magazine on September 11, it was noted that Kavovit had also been seen spending time with de Lesseps, a longtime friend, at the Bluebird London opening party on September 5.

Instagram Instagram

Although it is unknown whether Barbara Kavovit will join The Real Housewives of New York City cast as a full-time or part-time cast member, she seems to have been a part of at least a couple of filming sessions with her potential co-stars in just the last week.

News of Barbara Kavovit’s outings with the cast come just weeks after Carole Radziwill confirmed she would not be filming Season 11.

“After six seasons on Bravo’s RHONYC, I have decided to return to what I do best — journalism and producing,” Radziwill’s rep said in a statement to Us Weekly magazine in July. “I am sure this does not come as a surprise to any of the viewers, all of whom have been supportive, encouraging, and kind. My original curiosity about reality television has waned over the years and I am focusing on TV and writing projects that better suit my more steady temperament. I have worked with amazing producers, made great friends, and I’m thrilled to leave frenemies behind. I will remember this entire experience with delight, humor, and a veracious accuracy.”