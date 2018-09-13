‘The Young And The Restless’ Spoilers For Friday: Jack Learns A Shocking Truth!

The Young and the Restless spoilers for Friday, September 14, bring a shocking new detail in the search for Jack’s biological father. Plus, Billy finds a suspicious recurring charge at Jabot, and Kyle actually sees another female besides Summer, which could be the basis of a fresh start in romance for him.

Abby’s (Melissa Ordway) appearance on GC Buzz did get one response, but not from somebody Abby hoped to hear from — Victor’s (Eric Braeden) half-brother, Matt Miller. According to Matt, the man in the picture Abby showed on TV is actually Albert Miller, who is Victor’s father. Initially, Abby and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) agree to keep that detail from Jack (Peter Bergman). Ashley wants to reach out to Matt first before moving forward and possibly upsetting Jack.

When Jack asks Abby if she had responses, she kept to her agreement that she made with her mother. However, after a change of heart, Abby makes a stunning admission, according to She Knows Soaps. Matt Miller called, and Jack could be Victor’s half-brother. The possibility leaves Jack shaken to his very core. Jack cannot fathom the idea that his sworn enemy, Victor Newman, could be related to him in any way. It’s quite possibly the worst news he’s ever heard, aside from when Jack learned that he wasn’t really Jack Abbott’s son.

Could you see these two as….brothers? #YR pic.twitter.com/OMxGf07Avv — Young and Restless (@YandR_CBS) September 13, 2018

Meanwhile, tension at Jabot rises between Billy (Jason Thompson) and Ashley. He notices an unusual recurring charge on the books at Jabot, and he sets out on a mission to find it. Everybody he talks to has no clue until he gets to Ashley. She explains it as research, but her behavior after her explanation makes it clear that she isn’t really paying for research. There’s something going on, and it likely has to do with her bid to take Billy down as CEO.

Of course, Billy is so distracted by his losing streak in betting, that there’s no way he’ll notice that his sister seems a bit shifty. After several wins, he’s losing money, and he has plenty to keep him busy figuring out a way out of the hole before he sinks too far.

Finally, after months of mistreatment from Summer (Hunter King), Kyle (Michael Mealor) finally notices someone new. Interestingly enough, that someone turns out to be Rey (Jordi Vilasuso) and Arturo’s (Jason Canela) sister, who runs a food truck. Lola (Sasha Calle) makes her debut in Genoa City, and things for Kyle may never be the same.