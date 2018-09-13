‘Bachelor In Paradise’s’ Kendall Long Shows Off Her ‘Sexy’ Boyfriend, Grocery Store Joe, In Latest Insta Pic

Bachelor in Paradise fans were left disappointed when Kendall told Grocery Store Joe that she wasn’t sure about their future. Nobody was more angry about that than Joe Amabile himself, who reportedly left Paradise without saying another word to anyone else after the incident. Luckily for Joe, Kendall realized that she’d made a big mistake. She flew out to Chicago to beg him to forgive her, and it worked because now they’re back together, according to the Hollywood Life.

Now the couple appears to be as happy as ever, as Kendall shared another photo today on Instagram of herself and Joe. The picture is captioned “I got a sezzy boyfriend,” and fans certainly agree. Kendall can be seen sporting a light pink hat, some bright lipstick and a blue dress with spaghetti straps. Joe’s wearing a backward black hat and a black T-shirt. People shared how they were happy for them, and tons of people commented on how cute they are together.

Joe was a fan favorite, and even bartender Wells had some really nice things to say about him. He even went as far as saying that he wanted Joe to be the Bachelor, according to ET.

“There’s a lot of people that walk into that place and sit at my bar, and for lack of a better term, they’re not there for the right reasons… Joe is the most authentic. … that’s why I loved Joe. He was the most real guy there, and that was why I really wanted him to be the Bachelor. I think it would be a really authentic experience because he really probably should not be the Bachelor.”

No wonder Kendall flew back to beg Joe to forgive her, she realized what a great guy she was and that she was about to make a huge mistake.

Wells went on to add the following.

“To me, it never seemed like Kendall was all-in with Joe, and Joe was always 100 percent in. He was so patient with her, and there were a couple of times I wanted to shake him and say, ‘Joe, the problem is she doesn’t feel challenged by you!'”

Maybe that’s true, but it’s a good thing that Joe stayed true to himself. Because it worked out for him in the end.

Joe’s also made some waves with the announcement that he’ll be on the upcoming season of Dancing with the Stars, so we can expect to see him some more on TV.