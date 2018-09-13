R. Kelly’s Brother Calls Him ‘Demonic,’ Accuses Him Of Sexually Abusing Their 14-Year-Old Cousin

R. Kelly’s brother has leveled new allegations against the singer, calling him “demonic” and accusing him of sexually abusing their 14-year-old cousin.

Carey Kelly recently gave an interview with unWinewithTashaK, and some highlights were published by Vibe. In the interview, Carey said his brother is “demonic” and claimed that he had sexually abused their underage cousin when they were younger. The report noted that there had been allegations that R. Kelly impregnated his cousin, but Carey could not confirm nor offer any direct comments on it.

Carey did offer some insight into why his brother turned out the way he did, saying both of them had been molested as children and that it sent them into entirely different paths in life.

“[T]he only reason why he targets little girls, now that I’m older, I understand,” Carey said in the interview. “He was molested. I was molested [too], but I didn’t turn out that way. I became a protector of children. I didn’t want kids to go through what I went through…especially my daughters.”

R. Kelly had been accused of sex with an underage girl after an alleged sex tape surfaced in 2002, but a jury found him not guilty. He has more recently faced allegations of kidnapping women to be held in a sex cult.

The singer appeared to reference the allegations in a recently release song called “I Admit.” In the 19-minute song, Kelly admitted to being sexually abused as a child but denied allegations that he had kidnapped women. He recounted his side of what happened with Jocelyn Savage, whose parents had previously accused the singer of kidnapping the girl.

Kelly claimed, “Her father dropped her off at my show/ And told this boy to put her on stage/ I admit that she was over age/ I admit that I was feelin’ her and I admit that she was feelin’ me/ I admit that that’s the sh– that comes with/ being a celebrity/ I ain’t chasing these ladies/ These ladies are chasing me, yeah.”

Despite the accusations, R. Kelly has been able to continue his singing career and is still very popular with his fan base.

In his interview, R. Kelly’s brother discussed how the singer has been able to maintain a devoted base of fans despite the many allegations. Carey Kelly said he understands how it could be hard for many to believe that “this icon, this superstar would do things of that nature.”