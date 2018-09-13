The newest member of the EGOT club replaces Jennifer Hudson.

Season 16 of The Voice will have a new coach, the newest EGOT (Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony Award winner) John Legend. Legend will join Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Blake Shelton as the fourth coach, replacing Jennifer Hudson in the turning red chair.

The Hollywood Reporter broke the news that Legend, who just won his first Emmy for his starring role in television’s Jesus Christ Superstar will be the latest artist to lend his talent to the popular reality show this spring. Carson Daly from the Today show will return as the host of the show.

Legend actually approached NBC and asked to join The Voice as a coach, and how could anyone say no to John Legend?

“I’m thrilled to join the coaches of The Voice. I’ve been a guest and mentor on the show multiple times, and I’m so excited to discover talented singers and help them make the most of their gift. I hope the world is ready for #TeamJL.”

The singer and songwriter has won 10 Grammy awards and seemingly has done it all in the industry. Legend is also an active participant on many forms of social media, rarely holding back with informed opinions along with his wife, Chrissy Teigen.

Ganador del Emmy John Legend se une como coach a “The Voice” https://t.co/OQiw9u7dY4 — EnPelotas (@En_Pelotas) September 13, 2018

Paul Telegdy, president of the alternative and reality group at NBC gushed that adding Legend as a coach on The Voice for Season 16 is a serious get.

“John Legend is a one-of-a-kind musician and producer with remarkable skills that are beyond measure. His multidimensional career and incredible talents provide a repertoire that will excite and inspire our artists. This coaching panel is sure to ignite Season 16.”

It’s easy to be a fan of John Legend’s music endeavors, but if you are not following Legend and Teigen on Instagram and Twitter, you are missing a whole other side of the musician.

On a recent family trip to Bali with their children, Luna and Miles, the island experienced a strong earthquake and aftershocks, somewhat altering the family’s plans. During one of the days that they stayed indoors, Teigen videotaped Legend giving Luna and her Elsa doll a pedicure, while having a “Netflix and chill” day watching The Office. Teigen called the video “The Office and Pedicures.”

Legend then went on to do Luna’s fingernails for a manicure, and when she was asked what color she wanted on her little fingers, you can hear her say “pink,” telling her father that Elsa wants the same color as well.