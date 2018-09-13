‘Bachelor In Paradise’ Star Krystal Nielson Wants To Know: ‘Glitter Goose’ Or ‘Christal’?

Krystal Nielson and Chris Randone are the success story of the latest season of Bachelor in Paradise. And it’s a good thing that they met each other this summer, otherwise, fans would all just be left with the broken pieces of Jordan Kimball and Jenna Cooper’s failed engagement. Krystal took to Instagram to share a short video of herself kissing Chris, and asked fans the all-important question.

“Now that it’s official, we need a couple name!!! Is it team #glittergoose or #christal???”

Fans so far seem divided, as people vote for both the nicknames. Some suggested new options, like “Krysgoose” and “ChrisKrys.” However in the latest comments, more people were putting their vote in for Glitter Goose, which is definitely a funny play on Chris’ self-given nickname, “The Goose.”

It’s not too clear exactly why Chris chose to call himself the “Goose,” but it definitely stuck. During the past season of BIP, his friends were sometimes even referred to being part of the “Goose Gang.”

The couple shared some of their favorite moments from the show, as Chris also talked about the time he knew that Krystal was “The One.”

“For me, it was our one-on-one date. We were dancing in the water, and she had this glow. She kept smiling, and I looked into her eyes and it was in that moment that it was the eyes of the woman I wanted to look into forever. One hundred percent.”

Krystal also talked about how she helped Chris at the beginning of the show, when she saw things could take a turn for the worse, detailed Glamour.

It turned out that the advice she gave Chris did a lot of good, including helping her see Chris for who he really is, and eventually falling in love with him.

“We talked about this early on. The way things were going, I had a feeling he was going to leave without friends and have a bad experience. [Because of that] I wanted to give him some advice. He just stepped up and listened and applied the feedback. He got vulnerable. Through his actions, he really won my heart over.”

Also, Krystal’s been busy posting cute photos of the two on her Instagram lately, including a photo of the moment that Chris proposed to her as she covers her face up with her hands. Nielson’s hands are clutching at her face, as she wore a beautiful white dress with blue-and-red floral accents. Chris, on the other hand, wore a sleek white pair of pants with a blue button-down shirt.