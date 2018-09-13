Andy Cohen Confirms ‘Real Housewives Of New Jersey’ Season 9 Will Include Two New Cast Members, Who Are They?

Find out who the ladies may be.

Andy Cohen recently opened up about the upcoming ninth season of The Real Housewives of New Jersey on his radio show.

According to a September 13 report from All About the Real Housewives, Cohen told his listeners that fans can expect to see not one, but two new housewives when the show returns to Bravo TV later this year. As for who those new cast members may be, Radar Online seemingly shared the news months ago.

At the time, sources told the outlet that Jennifer Aydin, the wife of a New York-based surgeon, and Jacqueline Goldschneider, a local reporter in New Jersey, were test shooting with Bravo TV as filming began on The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 9.

Although Cohen didn’t say on his show who the women were, he did say that he’s seen the series’ first five episodes and ensured his listeners that they would be “great” to watch.

According to Radar Online’s report, Aydin and her husband share five children and are currently living a luxurious lifestyle at their mansion in New Jersey. While it is unclear whether or not Aydin is close with any of the series’ current stars, the outlet revealed that she is close with Kathy Wakile, the cousin of Teresa Giudice and a previous star of the show.

“Jennifer and Kathy are friends, and she pretty much knows all of the other ladies. So, she could really bring the drama the show needs,” the insider told Radar.

As for Goldschneider, she’s a reporter for 201 Magazine and has ties to former star Jacqueline Laurita. She also runs a blog titled Scary Mommy, on which she describes herself as “a freelance writer and master carpooler with a degree in picking green things out of food. And she’s a mom of two sets of twins!”

Below are photos of the potential new wives of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and their families.

All About the Real Housewives went on to reveal that while The Real Housewives of New Jersey was supposed to see an October premiere date, the debut episode of Season 9 is now expected to be seen in November.

As for why the season’s premiere date has reportedly been pushed back, a Teresa Giudice fan site reported last month that it was Danielle Staub’s recent split from husband Marty Caffrey that forced producers to reassess the season.

Breaking News #rhonj! The Season Nine premiere is pushed to November. It seems the FOH is reason for this delay. Her shenanigans and storyline are causing production issues. The six full time wives are ready to go. And so are the fans. Folks my tea is hot! pic.twitter.com/yP2BSWMa8a — Team_Giudice Fanpage (@Team_Giudice) August 23, 2018

The two new wives have yet to speak out about their potential roles on Season 9.