Britney Spears Shows Her Serious Side On Instagram With Smoky Eyes And Famous Abs

Fans got to see Britney Spears’ more serious side today when she shared a photo by photographer Frances Iacuzzi to her Instagram page. In the photo, Spears displays her famous pout and stares at the camera with seriously smoky eyes. In a simple frilly white crop tank top and black micro mini skirt, the singer’s famous abs and super muscular calves are on confident display. Her head is topped with a messy ponytail, wispy locks of hair framing her face.

She leans against a sunny window inside a seemingly barren room, with her hands resting on invisible belt loops, a pose which she has repeated in past photos. Her face seems to take on two tones – one brighter side illuminated by sunlight, and the other side darkened by shadows. White strappy stilettos with what looks like metallic flower petals complete the look. Britney chose to caption the photo with only “kiss” and “hat” emojis, while also tagging the photographer.

An hour after the photo was posted, it already had 92,000 likes from fans. Fans’ comments expressed adoration for the star and exclaimed her beauty.

“She’s so beautiful I wanna cry.” “I need a Britney in my life.” “Woow you could be a model inside fashion.”

So, what’s going on with Britney these days? It’s well known that the 36-year-old singer, actress, and dancer’s career exploded at the brink of the millennium, at the same time as the likes of stars like Christina Aguilera and Pink. However, her career took a different trajectory from them, as she performed in a Las Vegas residency show called Piece of Me from 2013 to 2017. Since then, she has taken the show on the road, touring Europe and North America from June 2017 to October 2018, according to E! Online.

Besides this new photo, Spears often shares many others on her Instagram account, offering glimpses into her personal life and throwback photos from her early days. Speaking of her early days, any die-hard Britney fan will remember the supposed feud between Spears and her “rival” Christina Aguilera. Rolling Stone shared that in an interview on the Jimmy Kimmel Show, Aguilera stated it would have been much easier to squash those rumors in today’s social media era. She even hinted that she wouldn’t mind performing a long-awaited collaboration with Spears.

“Back then [in the 1990s], the media was the storyteller for you,” Aguilera told Kimmel.

“When I was coming up it was very obvious, me and Britney were definitely … considered rivals. If we had social media back then, we would have probably done a song together or something and squashed it….It’s not too late.”