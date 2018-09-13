Jared Kushner Wrote Anonymous ‘NYT’ Column, Ann Coulter Claims

Ann Coulter said she believes Trump's son-in-law and senior White House adviser, Jared Kushner, wrote the anonymous 'NYT' column because 'he and Ivanka are going to have to go back to the Upper East Side and go to the Hamptons.'

Allegedly written by a senior Trump administration official, and published on September 5, the anonymous New York Times column has been the subject of widespread debate.

As the Inquisitr reported earlier today, the NYT piece is allegedly causing headache for the already supposedly anarchic White House, sowing discord, and making President Trump lose sleep, while his closest confidants – concerned about the direction the administration is heading in – leak insider information to the press.

The Washington Examiner recently published an elaborate list of senior administration officials who publicly denied writing the NYT column. Dozens have denied writing the piece, and it remains unclear who the mysterious, anonymous author is.

Conservative commentator Ann Coulter, however, has her own theory: Jared Kushner wrote the anonymous NYT column.

“They’re probably worried that Trump will be removed within the next few years. They had just gone to the McCain funeral, and [the op-ed] was right after Labor Day, so they were probably feeling wistful for the Hamptons. And the only way they can get back in is if they can say, ‘Don’t worry, we’re the ones who stopped the wall.'”

According to Ann Coulter, while Jared Kushner has done some good things for the president and for the country – namely, firing James Comey, endorsing Luther Strange, supporting tax cuts, hiring Anthony Scaramucci – Jared has also supported prison reform, “which you’d think would be a little embarrassing for a guy whose father spent time in prison,” Coulter said.

As the Daily Beast noted, Jared’s father, Charles Kushner, served 14 months in a federal penitentiary, and time in a halfway house, for witness tampering felonies, tax evasion, and election law violations.

Apart from claiming that Jared Kushner penned the anonymous NYT column, Coulter has also accused Trump’s son-in-law of “wrecking his presidency.”

In her latest book, Resistance Is Futile! How the Trump-Hating Left Lost Its Collective Mind, Ann Coulter argued that Trump is effectively trapped, unable to fire Robert Mueller or Jared Kushner, and unaware that his daughter’s husband is actually working against him.

Ann Coulter thinks Kushner wrote the New York Times op-ed denouncing Trump https://t.co/Qh3rnCJREj — The Daily Beast (@thedailybeast) September 13, 2018

“Trump hasn’t shot Kushner, and he probably won’t, since he doesn’t even realize that Kushner is wrecking his presidency.”

Coulter, she said, sees Kushner as someone who was hired due to family ties with the president. Kushner and Ivanka are, Coulter said, “symptom” of Trump’s bias toward hiring family and friends.

Coulter has seemingly flip-flopped on Trump numerous times.

In March, as The Hill reported, Ann Coulter slammed Trump over a perceived failure to deliver on immigration promises, but added that she knew what Trump is like, and still preferred him over other Republican candidates.

In August, in an interview with the Washington Examiner, she criticized the POTUS for being a bad dealmaker and called him out for his failure to deliver on a key campaign promise: a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border financed by the United States’ southern neighbor.