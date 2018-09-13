Javier Cazarez, Bakersfield Gunman, Kills Ex-Wife, Four Others, Takes Own Life

Javier Cazarez killed his ex-wife, Petra, and four others in three separate shootings across Bakersfield, California on Wednesday night before taking his own life when confronted by authorities CNN reports.

The Kern County Sheriff’s office said that the shootings took place over just over half an hour in an area of half a square mile. According to officials, the shootings began at 5:15 p.m. when Cazarez fatally shot 50-year-old Emanuel Contreras with his handgun at T&T Trucking before turning the gun on his ex-wife, killing her.

Following those two initial shootings, Antonio Valdez left the building to investigate the noise of the gunshots, leading to the gunman to chase him in his car, killing that witness outside a hunting equipment store. The final two victims were a man and woman whose home Cazarez drove to, seemingly with the express purpose of murdering them.

Authorities have since identified the woman that was shot in her home as 32-year-old Laura Garcia, reports ABC 30 and while they have not released the name of the man shot at the home Garcia’s family has said that the man is her father Eliseo Garcia.

After that spate of murders, Cazarez carjacked a woman with her child inside the vehicle but they were let go by the shooter. He drove the car to a highway where he was pulled over by a deputy who drew his gun on the shooter who proceeded to shoot himself in the stomach, killing himself.

Currently, the authorities have not determined a motive for the shooting, with Sheriff Donny Youngbood saying that’s what they’re working on.

“It appears to be there’s more than just a (former) husband and wife having a fight because other people were targeted. There’s a reason for that, and we need to find that reason.”

MORE: Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood says Bakersfield shootings that have left 6 people dead “are not random shootings.” https://t.co/UlFG2KCrUN pic.twitter.com/Sd2p5oPeTb — ABC News (@ABC) September 13, 2018

The divorce between the two was recent, being finalized just four months ago and Youngblood confirmed that the woman had filed for a new hearing concerning child support and property values, which may reveal something of the motive.

The Sheriff agreed with journalists that the shootings seemed to be pre-planned by the gunman with the two shot at home clearly not being just a random shooting Investigators for the Sheriff’s Office have said that they have 30 witnesses to the shootings that they plan to question.

Body cam footage of the final scene between the deputy and Cazarez was released at a press conference on Thursday as part of the effort for transparency with the investigation. The first step of the investigation has been trying to find a connection between all the victims, which investigators have not yet discovered.