Colton Underwood Takes ‘Family Selfie’ With Dogs, Fans Advise Him To Find An Animal Lover On ‘The Bachelor’

Colton Underwood is the next Bachelor, and fans can’t wait to see how things pan out for him on the show. After a summer on Bachelor in Paradise — with too much drama surrounding Tia Booth — Colton will be taking on his new journey to find his true love.

With that in mind, Underwood posted a “family selfie” on his Instagram that features his cute dogs. Conspicuously, his family is missing a woman. Some of his fans have some advice for Colton, with many people pointing out that he needs to find someone who also loves animals as much as he does. One Instagram user said, “Make sure you pick a woman that has the same intense love of animals as you because if she doesn’t you’ll be doomed.” Another fan said, “Just missing a dog mom and I’m willing to fill that position.”

The newest Bachelor’s love for dogs is no secret. His bio even says “I’ve never met a dog I didn’t like,” and he has tons of pictures of them on his Instagram. His younger dog is a German Shepard named Thor, while his older dog looks like a black Labrador. When Colton got home from filming, he posted a sweet video of the dogs loving on him, and he captioned it “Back home with my guys.”

And back on August 26 — which was National Dog Day — Colton posted another photo of him petting both of his big dogs. Many ladies on the social media service that love dogs have really enjoyed seeing Colton being sweet to his pets according to the comments. One fan said, “A man who loves a dog… well animals… says alot [sic] about his character ;)”

It’s hard to know for sure if Colton’s going to be on the lookout for a girl who loves animals. But if he does end up finding his true love on the Bachelor, they’ll certainly meet his fur babies at some point.

Some members of Bachelor Nation wondered if Tia Booth would be making another appearance on Colton’s season, but those rumors were promptly squashed by Tia herself, per Pop Sugar.

“Congratulations @Colt3FIVE… I hope your season is full of protein powder, puppies, and naps! And NO I will NOT be a contestant on Colton’s season. Lord bless.”

While fans are distracted by Colton’s dogs on Instagram right now, a lot of the focus is predictably falling on his virginity. However, TMZ recently revealed that he’s OK with losing his virginity once and for all during the upcoming season.

A source reportedly said that “The possibility of him losing his virginity on the show is very likely, and he’ll be willing to pull the trigger if he feels one of the finalists is THE ONE.”