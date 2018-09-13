Is Kenya Moore Filming A ‘Real Housewives Of Atlanta’ Spinoff? See The Instagram Photo Prompting Rumors

Kenya Moore shared a photo from her latest TV project on Instagram.

Kenya Moore won’t be seen on the upcoming 11th season of The Real Housewives of Atlanta but she could soon be making her television return.

According to a report from All About the Real Housewives on September 12, Moore, who is expecting her first child with husband Marc Daly early this year, prompted rumors of a potential spinoff earlier this week with a filming photo on her Instagram page.

“#sitting #babydaly,” Moore wrote in the caption of a photo shared on Instagram on Monday in which she was seen posing in front of a camera in a bright pink dress.

Although a spinoff featuring Moore and her family has not yet been confirmed by Bravo, or any other network, OK! Magazine told readers on Monday that Moore and Daly have been filming scenes for a two-part baby special in recent months.

While details about the spinoff are being kept secret for now, the magazine described the upcoming series as a “baby show” and said it could be turned into a full-time series if ratings are good. As fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta well know, Kim Zolciak was awarded her own wedding special years ago and has been starring with her family on Don’t Be Tardy ever since due to her own highly-rated special.

In August, months after reports first claimed Kenya Moore had been fired from The Real Housewives of Atlanta due to her refusal to showcase her husband and their marriage on the show, an insider told Radar Online that producers had issued a stern warning to the remaining stars of the show.

“Letting Kenya go was a warning for the returning and new cast,” a show insider dished. “Everyone is glad to have a contract for this season. They were all told they have to share everything on the show. They are under contract to share their whole story. Not bits and pieces.”

Also at the time, the insider said that despite a protest that broke out at the Bravo TV headquarters in New York City, the network has no plans to welcome Moore back to the show for another season.

“She is not coming back after her antics last season. Her contract expired. She’s done,” the insider explained.

The returning members of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, including NeNe Leakes, Cynthia Bailey, Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Eva Marcille, have been filming Season 11 since earlier this summer.