‘The Bold And The Beautiful’ Spoilers Fri. September 14: Thorne Proposes To Katie, Steffy Questions Ridge

The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 14 reveal that Thorne Forrester (Ingo Rademacher) will ask Katie Logan (Heather Tom) to be his bride. In the meantime, Steffy Forrester (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) will have questions of her own. She wants some answers from her father, Ridge Forrester (Thorsten Kaye), about why he is really backing Thorne and Katie.

Steffy Questions Ridge

Ridge has been very vocal in his support of Katie filing for sole custody of Will (Finnegan George). In fact, on Thursday’s episode of B&B he was telling Quinn (Rena Sofer) and Thorne that he thinks Will would be better off without having Bill Spencer (Don Diamont) in his life.

However, The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers, via She Knows Soaps, indicate that Steffy will become suspicious of her father’s altruistic motives. Although Ridge says that it is in Will’s best interest that Katie gains sole custody of her son, the truth may be that he wants Bill to suffer.

B & B fans know that Ridge cannot stand Bill. He has been the other man to Brooke, as much as Taylor (Hunter Tylo) has been the other woman to him, and they have tried to murder each other on more than one occasion. More recently, he came between Steffy and Liam Spencer (Scott Clifton) and cost them their marriage. On top of that, he wanted Steffy to marry him.

It’s therefore safe to say that Ridge wants to make Bill pay for all the wrong that he has done to him and his family. What better way to achieve this than seeing Bill’s son taken away from him? The Bold and the Beautiful leaks hint that Steffy will see through Ridge’s words and realize that her father actually wants Bill to pay for his sins.

Think Steffy has a valid point? #BoldandBeautiful pic.twitter.com/bzmoljESh7 — Bold & The Beautiful (@BandB_CBS) September 6, 2018

Thorne Proposes To Katie On The Bold and the Beautiful

When Thorne told Katie that he loved her a few weeks ago, he also told her something very interesting about himself. Thorne believes that life is too short to waste. B&B viewers know that he lost so many people in his life: Macy, Darla, and even his daughter Aly.

So, it should come as no surprise when he proposes to the woman who owns his heart. Now, some fans have questioned the speed at which this romance has progressed — and have wondered if Thorne wants an instant family with Will thrown into the mix.

However, it seems as if the designer knows what he wants, and is pursuing it aggressively. The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers for Friday, September 14 also tease that Katie will accept. Tune in to see his romantic display of love on CBS, then check back with Inquisitr for all your spoilers, updates, and daytime news.