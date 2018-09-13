Kylie Jenner Shows Off Cleavage In Latest Instagram Post

Kylie Jenner looks absolutely stunning in her latest photo set on Instagram. The 21-year-old mother posed in a white swimsuit that accentuated her curves. The post contains three photos which all feature Kylie modeling her signature sultry pout and sparkling eyes. Without ever making eye contact with the camera, Kylie raises her arms and takes turns posing with her eyes clothes and looking somewhere just off camera.

The businesswoman shows off her freckles across her chest. Kylie chose to wear her hair long and dark which isn’t uncommon for the superstar. Although she loves to rock her shorter hair, it seems that Kylie is still into wigs and extensions. Her black waves gracefully cascade down and out of frame.

The star is wearing a signature Kylie look. Smoky golden eyes and a nude lip compliment Kylie’s coloring. Her eyebrows are arched perfectly and her cheeks are chiseled to perfection. No one is surprised by the stunning makeup job as Kylie runs her own makeup company.

Kylie Jenner shared the pictures with her 114.8 million followers Thursday morning. In just over two hours the queen of social media has already received over 1-million likes and 16-thousand comments. The close-up shots are only the most recent installments of Kylie’s white bathing suit pictures. The star has already posted twice today with photos of her in the same look. Apparently, these photos are a bit old as Kylie captioned the first photo with a “throwback” in the caption.

One of her previous posts reveals the photographer of these stunning images. Sasha Samsonova is known for her warm tones and unique aesthetic. However, she is also known as the photographer who took some of the first photos of baby Stormi, Kylie’s baby who she had with rapper Travis Scott in February after months of rumor speculation.

It looks like Samsonova has earned her spot as one of the Kardashian/Jenner trusted photographers as the family isn’t known to repeat work with photographers or creators they don’t enjoy.

Kylie rocked a similar look in her photos with Stormi by the same photographer. Kylie tagged her team in some of her white swimsuit photos. Notably, she reveals she is wearing Kylie Cosmetics makeup. It is unclear if these photos were taken simply for the sake of collaboration or if they were done to promote anything.

Kylie’s Instagram presence is still as strong as ever. The first-ever photo of baby Stormi, which was taken back in February, still remains the most liked Instagram photo to date. The superstar usually posts at least once a day to keep her fans and followers updated on both her personal and professional life.