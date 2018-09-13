Kate Middleton To Return To Royal Engagements After Maternity Leave

September marks six months since the Duchess of Cambridge announced the beginning of her maternity leave.

Kate Middleton has been much less visible since giving birth to Prince Louis in April. Royal watchers have patiently waited for the end of her maternity leave, and their wait may soon be over. Marie Claire reports that Kate stated back in March that she was beginning a retreat from the public eye because of her pregnancy and that she expected her maternity leave to last about six months. That would make September the last month of her leave, to the delight of admirers all over the world. Royal biographer Duncan Larcombe said six months is the typical length of a royal maternity leave.

“It is traditional for new royal mums to take a six-month break from official engagements. The wedding doesn’t count because it was a ‘family affair,’ but other than that, she will pick and choose her engagements. If she wanted, Kate could disappear into the background until October!”

Since March, Middleton has been seen at only a handful of public events. One was a stunning appearance just a day after giving birth to little Prince Louis. On that day, she dropped Prince George off at school. She was also present for the big royal wedding of her brother-in-law, Prince Harry, to Meghan Markle in May, and joined the rest of the royal family at the Trooping the Colour festivities in June. Despite some suspicions that Kate doesn’t get along well with her new sister-in-law, she was also seen attending Wimbledon with Meghan in July and attending the Royal Air Force 100th anniversary ceremony in June, the day after Louis’ christening.

Now there are reports that Middleton and Prince William attended a private farewell meeting for William’s private secretary, Miguel Head. The Court Circular, the official record of royal engagements, confirmed the meeting.

“The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge this afternoon received Mr. Miguel Head upon relinquishing his appointment as Private Secretary to His Royal Highness.”

Elle UK reports that Head served as William’s assistant for over 10 years. Civil servant Simon Case succeeded Head. Prince Harry’s personal assistant also recently left his position. Harry and Meghan recently met with Edward Fox Lane at the palace to bid him farewell.

Kensington Palace has not yet announced what event will mark Kate Middleton’s official return to her regularly-scheduled royal duties.

Thirty-six-year-old Kate married Prince William on April 29, 2011. The two had known each other for 10 years, having met while they were both attending the University of St. Andrews. They have three children together: Prince George, 5, Princess Charlotte, 3, and Prince Louis, 4 months.