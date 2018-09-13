Norm MacDonald Tells ‘The View’ His #MeToo Comments Were Taken Out Of Context

Norm MacDonald made what was originally a promotional appearance on The View Thursday, but due to his comments in the run-up to the launch of his Netflix television show, Norm MacDonald Has A Show, MacDonald spent much of his time explaining his comments regarding the #MeToo movement, as well his reference to Down syndrome in his original apology for the #MeToo comments, according to reports from TMZ.

MacDonald made it perfectly clear during his interview that his comments regarding #MeToo were taken out of context. MacDonald said his comments regarding his happiness that the movement was slowing down, was specifically in reference to his friend Chris Hardwick, the Talking Dead host who was subject to allegations from an ex-girlfriend in June. MacDonald described Hardwick’s case as a “he-said she-said” situation where the public had to take one person’s view over another in a single allegation.

The former Saturday Night Live castmate then went on to explain his comments regarding Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr, giving more depth to his explanation as to why he had some sympathy for the two comedians while emphasizing that what they are suffering comes in no way close to the suffering of the victims, something that was never his intention.

His specific example was of both C.K. and Barr losing the careers that they had built in a single day. He recalled his conversation with Barr in the days following Roseanne’s cancellation and described her as sobbing uncontrollably, with himself unable to understand what she was going through. That type of suffering is what MacDonald said was a unique type of suffering.

“Of course the victims have gone through much worse than that,” Macdonald explained MacDonald.

"Of course the victims have gone through worse…" After apologizing for “minimizing the pain” of victims, comedian Norm Macdonald explains his controversial comments on the backlash to Louis C.K. and Roseanne Barr. https://t.co/cqQCWsWYDv pic.twitter.com/fQlwomxVGv — The View (@TheView) September 13, 2018

MacDonald also explained his poorly-worded apology on The Howard Stern Show, when the comedian said, “You’d have to have Down syndrome to not feel sorry,” in regards to the victims that have come forward during the #MeToo movement. “It’s always bad when you have to apologize for the apology,” MacDonald said.

The comedian pointed out that the use of the phrase “Down syndrome” is an edited version of a word that was commonly used to mean stupid not too long ago and the meaning had since shifted. Despite That, MacDonald made clear that his use of the word was “unforgivable.”

When MacDonald was asked about his appearance on the Tonight Show being cancelled, he disclosed that host Jimmy Fallon told him that members of his staff were in tears about his original appearance.

“I don’t want to be tossed in with people who actually did, not crimes, but sins, you know?” said Macdonald. “I barely have consensual sex.”