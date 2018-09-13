Brett Kavanaugh Supreme Court Nomination Vote To Take Place Next Week

The Senate Judiciary Committee vote followed party lines.

The Senate Judiciary Committee voted to set a date for Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination, with the party line 11-10 vote setting a date of September 20 reported CNN.

While the vote is ostensibly a delay in the process, the decision follows the practice of the committee of the past. The goal of the Republicans on the committee has been to get Kavanaugh before the Senate as a whole toward the end of September, something this vote keeps on track.

Normally, this sort of vote is simply a procedural vote that takes a matter of seconds to go through but this time it took time as the Democratic members of the Committee voiced their concerns over the process in the hearings.

Those concerns echoed what those members have said throughout the hearing, mostly that they have not received the documents they feel are needed to vet Kavanaugh. The Inquisitr reported earlier that the request of Democrats to subpoena documents was rejected by the Republican members of the committee.

“I don’t understand the rush to judgment if successfully nominated he could become the deciding vote on major issues Americans care deeply about,” said Senator Dianne Feinstein, the ranking Democrat on the committee.

An ominous statement from @SenFeinstein about Brett Kavanaugh pic.twitter.com/uwBaFhZpfC — Jesse Rodriguez (@JesseRodriguez) September 13, 2018

One of the loudest voices against the actions of the committee throughout the hearings has been Connecticut’s Democratic Senator Richard Blumenthal who motioned for the hearing to be adjourned as soon as the senators took their seats, following on from a motion he had done right at the start of the hearings.

Blumenthal withdrew that motion, but made another request to subpoena the documents requested repeatedly by Democrats along with witnesses that he said were “vital” to Kavanaugh’s appointment.

With the Democratic attempts to slow or block Kavanaugh’s move to the full Senate now having failed, attention will look at what Senators will do. Most attention has been on Susan Collins, who has been regarded as a moderate Republican on a number of issues but she is just one of several senators that will be watched in the confirmation vote. Moderate Republicans and Democrats in red states up for election in 2018 will be key in the vote on Kavanaugh.

Republicans have stated confidence about Kavanaugh’s appointment, holding the majority in the Senate makes it likely they will succeed in pushing Kavanaugh’s nomination through. But the hearings have seen the Democrats raise strong objections to both Kavanaugh and the process.