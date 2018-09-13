Kylie Jenner Confesses That She’s Been Bullied By The Whole World Since She Was Nine Years Old

According to Kylie Jenner, bullies do not discriminate.

Yesterday, Kylie’s sister, model Kendall Jenner, took to her Twitter account to share a video that was reposted to a fan site. In the video, Kylie starts out by saying, “half of you guys think I’m weird and half of you guys think I’m funny… But I’ve been bullied since I’ve been nine. From the whole world it feels like sometimes.”

The video, which was edited by one of Jenner’s fan sites, then goes on to show clips of Kylie in more vulnerable moments where she is crying as well as in happier moments when she is doing what she does best — posing for the cameras.

To end the video, Kylie sends a message to her many loyal fans.

“And I think, I think I’ve done a really great job in handling all of this. But there are bullies everywhere. So this just a little like snapchat to tell whoever with their own bullies that the only opinion that really matters is yours and to never change,” she says.

But, she does let fans know that her words are not meant to earn her sympathy or anything like that. Her true aim is to spread awareness and say that bullying does not discriminate.

“This isn’t a pity party though, don’t get it twisted. This is for those with bullies out there to know that you’re not alone. Now goodnight, spread love.”

Kendall posted the video for her 26 million plus Twitter followers and, so far, it has already earned her a ton of attention. The video has attracted over 170 comments, 20,000 hearts, and 1,300 retweets. Of course, many fans commented on how they felt bad for the Kardashian family and their encounters with bullies — while just as many users chimed in to say that they don’t feel sorry for them.

Finally, there were others who shared stories of themselves or family members being seriously bullied.

“Unfortunately this won’t stop bullying. They will laugh. The girls at my daughters school are horrible to her. They are so mean. It breaks my heart. They attack her appearance because we are American Indian and those girls are relentless. Just mean,” one wrote.

“No not a pity party, but a money party,” another commented.

“I love your relationship with Kylie and how you support each other,” one more chimed in.

According to Elle, Kylie first posted the bullying message to her fans back in 2015 when she launched her #IAmMoreThan anti-bullying campaign.

Though the message was posted in the past, it is obviously still getting traction, prompting others to open up and to participate in a conversation about bullying.