Meghan Markle’s Friend, Makeup Artist Daniel Martin, Reveals The Duchess Is ‘Still The Same Person’

One of Meghan's friends, Daniel Martin, said that the Duchess is still the "same person" contrary to speculation from her family.

Meghan Markle’s makeup artist friend, Daniel Martin, revealed that the Duchess is still the same as ever. This is what he said, according to People.

“There’s a small group of us that check in with her and see how she’s doing, but she’s still the same person… That’s why it’s so bizarre for me sometimes to even think about her in that way, because that’s not who I know.”

Meanwhile, it’s been reported that Meghan doesn’t know who to trust as she settles down into her royal lifestyle. However, it looks like Daniel is one of the select few that Meghan still believes is a true friend.

The notoriously loud and critical Markle family have painted a story that’s quite opposite of Daniel’s in the past months. For example, Meghan’s half-brother Thomas Jr. made these shocking claims in mid-August, detailed Cosmopolitan.

“They say blood is thicker than water, but perhaps the blue blood of the royals now runs through Meg’s veins. It’s heartbreaking to see how this has changed her and the devastation it has caused to my family.”

Meghan’s dad, Thomas, also had some choice words about his daughter.

“I’ve seen her smile for years. I know her smile. I don’t like the one I’m seeing now… This is a pained smile.”

But not everyone believes everything the Markles have to say to the press, and for good reason.

On the other hand, Daniel revealed how Meghan’s natural makeup look has led to a shift in trends, described People. While it was normal to see people wearing tons of makeup, Daniel’s noticed that there are more people letting their natural skin and beauty shine a little more. The artist said that the trend is visible even on the red carpet.

Meghan’s certainly making her mark as a fashion icon, as she has worn some chic outfits including some edgier ones that got everyone talking. This includes the Judith & Charles tuxedo mini skirt that she wore to the Hamilton charity event, which fell inches above her knees.

Also, she’s tested the limits of royal dress codes by going without pantyhose during the Hamilton performance, said Allure. Plus, she stepped out in a power pantsuit combo for the WellChild Awards, which was the first time the Duchess was seen in pants since becoming a royal. While her look was well-received by the public, Queen Elizabeth reportedly would have preferred to see her in a dress or a skirt, according to People.