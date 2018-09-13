Jordan Kimball Forgives Jenna Cooper For Cheating Scandal, Asks Fans To Stop Vicious Online Attacks

Jordan Kimball is taking the high road and has already forgiven Jenna.

Jordan Kimball didn’t waste much time after allegations surfaced that Jenna Cooper was using him for financial reasons. A series of harsh texts, leaked by Reality Steve, seemed to point to Jenna manipulating Jordan — and the Bachelor in Paradise franchise — to get what she wants. Kimball announced yesterday that he was removing himself from the relationship, and also appeared on a podcast with Steve to discuss additional details.

Although the situation has apparently gotten Jordan off-balance a bit, he’s chosen to take the high road and hasn’t bashed Jenna once. In fact, he says that he’s already forgiven his ex-fiance, according to Us Weekly.

“In the most uncomfortable way, I am here for her because she is really going through a tough time. I have forgiven her, and it hurts me to even have to forgive her because that means that I’ve accepted that this has happened.”

Meanwhile, Jenna has denied the cheating claims on her Instagram, and threatened legal action against people who brought the texts to light.

However, many fans of Bachelor Nation have also taken Jordan’s side, and have been viciously attacking Jenna on social media. Many people are talking about how she deserves her fall from grace, while others simply call her names.

But the Jenna-bashing isn’t helping Jordan, and he’s even asked fans to stop.

“I think it’s awful… I don’t think anyone deserves that.”

Some fans are hoping that Jenna comes clean with her manipulation, because then it would give everyone closure. Meanwhile, her strongest supporters still believe that the published texts are fake.

The biggest question for Jenna fans is whether the texts were faked in order to rip her and Jordan apart. However, that scenario seems unlikely to Kimball.

“Right now I have to take myself away from this until it’s proven otherwise. And with all this information, the likeliness of that… this makes no sense that this could be someone framing her. It’s a lot to take in. It’s been a very short amount of time.”

While Cooper and Kimball’s engagement went up in flames, fans have at least one unexpected couple that they can count on: Chris Randone and Krystal Nielson. The two are certainly lovey-dovey and can’t believe their luck in finding one other. Their relationship didn’t start off with a huge bang like Jordan falling head over heels for Jenna. Instead, their story developed over the course of the season, leading up to a successful engagement that is going well so far.