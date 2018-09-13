Carrie Underwood Says She Needs To Workout A Lot Because Dancing In Heels Is Hard Work

There’s a good reason why country singing superstar Carrie Underwood is in tip-top shape.

It’s well known that walking in heels is hard work. But dancing in heels? That’s even harder! In a recent interview with PopCulture, Underwood dished that part of the reason why she works out so hard during the week is so she can have enough energy to belt out her hits while dancing and moving around on stage during performances.

“It is demanding being on stage, and especially some of the songs that I write and sing are really hard, and I need that. I need to be at my peak,” the 35-year-old shared.

Underwood says that part of her job is to be able to walk around stage without getting winded. And that’s not really surprising because who wants to go to a concert where the singer can’t catch their breath? Add heels to the mix and it makes the task that much harder.

“And I’m doing it in heels, which makes it five times as hard, so I feel like that’s just something that makes me a better person, a better performer. It just makes me feel better about myself. It makes me feel better. I need that in my life.”

But, Carrie doesn’t want anyone to feel bad for her that she is forced to spend more time in the gym due to her work. In fact, the country star says that going to the gym is like therapy for her. Rather than getting massages and facials, Carrie chooses to find her release at the gym.

“But, that’s my thing. I don’t need vacations even. I’m like, “Honey, you can give me like an hour, I’m good. You don’t have to take me out. It’s fine.” That’s kind of my therapy. I feel like a lot of what I do is physically demanding,” she told the publication.

As the Inquisitr reported yesterday, Underwood recently dished about when she felt like it was the right time for her to announce her pregnancy news, which she finally told fans in August on her Instagram page after much speculation. The singer said that it got to the point where she just could not hide her growing baby bump any longer.

Carrie said that for months, she hid it under baggy sweatshirts but since it was summer and like 90 degrees outside, she just couldn’t hide it anymore. Seems pretty reasonable.

Carries new album titled Cry Pretty, is set to be released on September 14.