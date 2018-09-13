Immigrant Children In Detention Centers Reach Record High

Immigrant children living in U.S. detention centers have reached an all-time high, nearly 12,800, Newsweek magazine reported this week as the controversy around reunification with their parents grow, Newsweek magazine reported.

The figure, first reported in the New York Times, is stated to be five times more than detained children U.S. authorities held in May 2014, noted Newsweek.

The growing numbers hit an apex in light of the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” policy toward immigrants, where parents and their children were separate after they were taken into custody after crossing the border, the magazine stated.

Some 2,500 children were separated from their parents until the policy was rescinded in June after protests across the country over the measure emerged, Newsweek noted.

The Trump administration announced Tuesday, according to the Dallas Morning News, that it will triple its children detention camp outside of El Paso, Texas due to the growth of detained children.

The facility at Tornillo, Texas houses 12,800 children, but will be expanded to accommodate 3,800 more, the newspaper reported. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services oversees that facility and more than 100 other shelters with detained children, the Morning News wrote.

The newspaper said that minors are staying at the facilities an average of 59 days, almost double of the time they stayed at the camps in 2014.

The New York Times reported that many of the children in the camps are teenagers from Central America crossing the border alone. Even though the Trump administration had hoped the zero tolerance policy would discourage crossings, the Times found that Central American immigrants have crossed the southwest border at roughly the same rate as before.

That has put the capacity of many of the shelters near 90 percent, some 60 percent higher than what they were in 2017, the Times reported.

Immigration reform activists, including family members of detained undocumented immigrants, protest in front of the York County Dentention Center on Sept. 15, 2015 in York, Pennsylvania. John Moore / Getty Images

Resolving the cases of separate families continued to evolve this week in U.S. courts. The Washington Post reported Thursday some 1,000 immigrants looking for asylum in the country but were rejected after being separate from their families will get a second chance to apply through a lawsuit settlement.

The agreement, which still need approval in federal court, will gives those candidates a second shot at making their case with U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services, where they must show a “credible fear of persecution or torture” if returned to their home countries, the Post reported.

“The exact plaintiffs are slightly different in the different cases,” Johnathan Smith, legal director for Muslim Advocates, one of the groups involved in the court cases, told the Washington Post. “… But essentially the cases are on behalf of the parents and the children who were separated from their families at the border who had come seeking asylum.”