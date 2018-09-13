Khloe Kardashian Picks Between Sisters Kim & Kourtney As She Chooses Baby True’s Possible Legal Guardian

Khloe Kardashian has officially made her choice when it comes to naming her daughter True’s legal guardian if something were to happen to her.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Hollywood Life, in the upcoming episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, Khloe Kardashian is seen sitting down with her two sisters, Kourtney and Kim, and revealing which of them she has chosen as her baby girl’s legal guardian.

In the clip, Khloe delivers the news as painlessly as she can as she tells Kourtney that she has decided to choose Kim as her daughter’s guardian, and not her. Kourtney’s face stays neutral during the conversation, and she reveals that she is fine with the choice — especially since she wants to have more children of her own.

Khloe Kardashian goes on to explain that she decided to chose Kim for one major reason, and that reason is that she believes that Kim’s parenting style will align best with hers. Khloe states that Kim is more “strict” with her children, which is how she believes she will parent her kids.

“So I can’t make anything official until the baby is born, but I am probably going to have Kim as the legal guardian if God forbid something happens just because I don’t know my parenting style until I have a baby, but from what I envision my parenting style to be I do think it will be more like Kim. A little more stricter,” Khloe tells her two sisters.

“Watching Kimberly be a mom, I really respect her parenting skills. Not that I don’t respect Kourtney’s. I relate to how Kim parents more, but at the end of the day this family is so close, and we love each other so much, and if anything were to happen I know my daughter’s in the best of hands no matter who her legal guardian is,” Khloe Kardashian added of her choice.

Later, Kourtney Kardashian reveals that she is perfectly fine with Khloe’s decision to choose Kim as her baby’s guardian. Kourtney even dishes that when she first had kids she had chosen Khloe as their guardian, and then switched to Kim, but has since returned to choosing Khloe.

Kourtney also says that after Khloe Kardashian has her baby girl — and sees what it means to be a parent — that Khloe may relate to her parenting style a bit more, and eventually decide to choose Kourt as her daughter’s guardian.

