‘Jersey Shore’ Female Stars Involved In Vicious Brawl

Two of the lead female stars of Jersey Shore: Family Vacation battle it out in a vicious brawl in the latest episode of the MTV series.

Tonight’s episode showcases some new drama between Angelina Pivarnick and Jenni “JWoww” Farley after Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi invited the former roommate to hang out with them in Las Vegas without informing the others in the group.

After what appeared to be a successful reconciliation during the first installment of the MTV series, Polizzi continued to maintain her friendship with Pivarnick behind-the-scenes.

But Pivarnick did not hold up her end of the bargain to continue to play nice after a contentious relationship between herself, Farley and roommates Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, Vinny Guadagnino, Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino and Paul “Pauly D” DelVecchio.

In a sneak peek video posted by MTV, Pivarnick attempted to reconcile her relationship with Farley, whom she hashtagged in a photo on her Instagram page titled “Jersey Whore.”

Pivarnick’s attempt to be playful with Farley by putting an ice cube down her dress goes over like a lead balloon.

Farley becomes annoyed with Pivarnick’s actions, leading Ortiz-Magro to admit that Jenni’s own husband Roger Mathews doesn’t even mess with her.

Shortly after, the video shows Farley putting Pivarnick in a headlock.

Us Weekly revealed in an interview with the women that their relationship is ongoing and they continue to try and resolve conflicts as they arise.

“I’m protective of my roommates. The thing with Angelina was real and it’s been going on for years. But when [Nicole] invited her to Vegas, the real-life stuff was happening with Ron and I was just like, ‘This is weird for an outsider to be involved,'” Farley noted.

“Literally in the middle of Ron dealing with this craziness and we’re just going to have this chick walk in and now she’s going to have to deal with it? It was just bad timing on all our parts.”

Pivarnick noted to Us, “We’re taking baby steps – very little, tiny baby steps into getting to know each other,” Angelina said about her friendship with Jenni now.

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation airs Thursdays on MTV.