NFL News: Saints Drew Brees On Browns Rookie Baker Mayfield: ‘He Can Be A Lot Better Than Me’

The rookie is getting high praise from one of the greatest quarterbacks of all time.

Drew Brees is going to go down as one of the greatest quarterbacks in the history of the NFL and is easily a future Hall of Famer. On Sunday, he will lead the New Orleans Saints onto the field against the Cleveland Browns who are being led by a rookie with not a single professional start under him. Still, Brees believes that Baker Mayfield has the ability to be even better than him one day, and that’s certainly the highest of praise.

During the 2018 NFL regular season-opening weekend, the Saints unexpectedly lost to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a high scoring affair. The Cleveland Browns didn’t suffer another opening season loss, but they didn’t secure a win either as they finished in a tie with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In Week 2, the Saints and Browns will both look to get their first victory of the season. It’s going to be a battle of teams that have two entirely different quarterbacks. One is just starting out his run while the other is possibly approaching the end of his absolutely stellar career.

That being said, Drew Brees doesn’t believe that Baker Mayfield is going to be easy to defeat because he is a rookie. As a matter of fact, Brees has a lot of faith in the former quarterback of the Oklahoma Sooners.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, as reported by Cleveland.com, Brees actually said that the future of Mayfield could be brighter than his was as a young player in the NFL.

“I think he can be a lot better than me.”

Baker Mayfield was the number one overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft. Right now, he isn’t even the starter for the Browns as Tyrod Taylor won that job in training camp and the preseason while Mayfield is the back-up.

Still, Brees sees a certain something in Mayfield that many believed would keep him down as an NFL quarterback.

“We call it the 6-foot-and-under club. All the 6-foot guys… we kind of know what it’s like. We kind of have the chip on our shoulder because we’ve heard it our whole life.”

During his career, Drew Brees has thrown for more than 70,000 yards and he is quickly approaching the 500-touchdown club. The thing is, he’s 39-years-old and has shown not a single sign of slowing down due to age, and he may end up playing another four or five years.

After five seasons with the San Diego Chargers, Brees signed with the New Orleans Saints and is in his 13th in the “Big Easy.” Since arriving in New Orleans, Brees has never thrown for less than 4,300 yards in a season and crossed 5,000 yards on five different occasions. Having a legend such as Drew Brees say that he could be even better than him, Baker Mayfield and fans of the Cleveland Browns have to be smiling pretty big right now.