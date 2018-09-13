Republicans Reject Democratic Bid To Subpoena Kavanaugh Documents

Democrat Dianne Feinstein said that Senators 'should be able to see this record,' adding that Republicans' efforts to reject the bid make her wonder 'what in Judge Kavanaugh's records are Republicans hiding?'

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday blocked multiple efforts by Democrats to subpoena documents on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s job as staff secretary in the George W. Bush White House, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Democrat Dianne Feinstein said that Senators “should be able to see this record,” adding that Republicans’ efforts to reject the bid make her wonder “what in Judge Kavanaugh’s records are Republicans hiding?”

The records Democrats have seen so far are, they claim, insufficient.

“We think it’s outrageous we’re not even given the reason why they were withheld,” Democrat Amy Klobuchar said, The Hill reports.

Democrats offered six subpoenas in total, including more than 100,000 pages that the Trump administration asked to withhold. The first demand came from Feinstein, who wanted to force the National Archives to hand over Kavanaugh’s documents.

Likewise, Democratic Senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, tried to get a subpoena for documents related to any work during Kavanaugh’s time as staff secretary that relate to Native American, Native Hawaiian, and Alaskan Native issues.

Senator Dick Durbin, however, asked for a subpoena for documents from the National Archives related to Kavanaugh’s involvement in Bush administration’s infamous torture programs.

Senator Chris Coons wanted to subpoena documents pertaining to Kavanaugh’s views on executive power. Specifically, Coons wanted access to documents related to Kavanaugh’s views on whether the President can fire a special counsel, or be investigated.

Coons’ request is, evidently, a nod at talks that President Trump is looking to fire the head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, Robert Mueller.

“I am significantly concerned about his views on presidential power,” Coons said.

During his confirmation, The Hill noted, Kavanaugh told Senators that he did not believe a president is “above the law,” but dodged specific questions on subpoenas, the limits of presidential power, and refused to answer whether he would recuse himself from overseeing Robert Mueller’s probes.

According to the Business Insider, Brett Kavanaugh is a conservative on most hot-button issues. Kavanaugh is reportedly strict on the issue of abortion, he has expressed doubt that a sitting president can be indicted, and he is pro-gun.

As the Inquisitr previously reported, Senator Cory Booker released documents regarding “Judge Kavanaugh’s concerning views on racial profiling and affirmative action.”

Kavanaugh entertained the idea of using racial profiling to combat terrorism, documents show.

According to the New York Times, Kavanaugh’s views on civil liberties are conservative, and race-based as well. Kavanaugh has a record of defending law enforcement over an individual’s rights, he has opposed economic protection for communities of color, and he does not believe that voter ID laws are motivated by racist views.