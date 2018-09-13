Republicans Reject Democratic Bid To Subpoena Kavanaugh Documents

Democrat Dianne Feinstein said that Senators 'should be able to see this record,' adding that Republicans' efforts to reject the bid make her wonder 'what in Judge Kavanaugh's records are Republicans hiding?'

Republicans on the Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday blocked multiple efforts by Democrats to subpoena documents on Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh’s job as staff secretary in the George W. Bush White House, the Idaho Statesman reports.

Democrat Dianne Feinstein said that Senators “should be able to see this record,” adding that Republicans’ efforts to reject the bid make her wonder “what in Judge Kavanaugh’s records are Republicans hiding?”

The records Democrats have seen so far are, they claim, insufficient.

“We think it’s outrageous we’re not even given the reason why they were withheld,” Democrat Amy Klobuchar said, The Hill reports.

Democrats offered six subpoenas in total, including more than 100,000 pages that the Trump administration asked to withhold. The first demane came from Feinstein, who wanted to force the National Archives to hand over Kavanaugh’s documents.

Likewise, Democratic Senator from Hawaii, Mazie Hirono, tried to get a subpoena for documents related to any work during Kavanaugh’s time as staff secretary that relate to Native American, Native Hawaiian, and Alaskan Native issues.

Senator Dick Durbin, however, asked for a subpoena for documents from the National Archives related to Kavanaugh’s involvement in Bush administration’s infamous torture programs.

Senator Chris Coons wanted to subpoena documents pertaining to Kavanaugh’s views on executive power. Specifically, Coons wanted access to documents related to Kavanaugh’s views on whether the President can fire a special counsel, or be investigated.

Coons’ request is, evidently, a nod at talks that President Trump is looking to fire head of the Special Counsel investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 United States elections, Robert Mueller.

“I am significantly concerned about his views on presidential power,” Coons said.