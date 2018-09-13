Kourtney Kardashian Says She Wants More Kids In New ‘KUWTK’ Clip

Kourtney Kardashian is planning to more kids. The 39-year-old reality TV star recently revealed that she not only wants another baby, but that she may want more than one.

According to a Sept. 13 report by Hollywood Life, Kourtney Kardashian told her sisters, Khloe and Kim Kardashian what she wants one more child “plus,” leaving it open to having more than one new addition to her family.

As many fans already know, Kourtney is currently the mother-of-three children, son Mason, eight, daughter Penelope, six, and son Reign, three, all of whom she shares with her former boyfriend, Scott Disick.

Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick dated for nearly 10 years before calling it quits back in 2016. The pair had a tumultuous relationship that often had Disick’s wild ways and substance abuse at the heart of their problems.

However, Kardashian and Disick are now working on their co-parenting skills, and have even become good friends following their split. They’ve also both moved on with their love lives. Kourtney went on to date model, Younes Bendjima, for nearly two years before the couple’s split in early August. Meanwhile, Scott is currently dating model, Sofia Richie, whom he has been seeing for about a year now.

As previously reported by the Inquisitr, Kourtney Kardashian and Scott Disick were recently shown on an episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians fighting over Sofia Richie meeting their children. Kourt was furious that Scott would introduce the kids to his girlfriend without consulting her first.

However, sources claim that Kourtney and her famous family now like Sofia, and believe that she has been a great influence on Scott.

“Everyone really likes her. They think she’s a great influence and Scott is so in love, so it’s not a problem. Sofia is helping Scott be a better, healthier person. Kourtney feels confident that Scott and Sofia take good care of the kids. Scott is a great dad when he has his life together,” an insider told People Magazine.

The source goes on to reveal that Kourtney Kardashian has really grown to trust Sofia Richie with her three children, and that the kids like spending time with Scott Disick and his girlfriend.

“It helps that Kourtney now trusts Sofia. The kids are allowed to spend time with her. Sofia likes having them and helps Scott. So far, the kids are giving Kourtney good reports about Sofia,” the insider added.

Fans can see more of Kourtney Kardashian when Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Sunday nights on E!