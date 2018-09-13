NBA Rumors: Should The Houston Rockets Sign Andrew Bynum?

According to Fansided's Sir Charles In Charge, the Houston Rockets emerged as a potential landing spot for veteran center Andrew Bynum.

Veteran big man Andrew Bynum recently hired a new agent with the hope of playing again in the NBA. Days before the training camp starts, the 30-year-old center has scheduled workouts with several NBA teams. Bynum has started to make a name in the NBA when he played for the Los Angeles Lakers.

In his final season wearing the Purple and Gold, Andrew Bynum posted career-highs 18.7 points and 11.8 rebounds on 55.8 percent shooting from the field. If he can regain his All-Star form, Bynum can be a great addition to a team who is dreaming of contending for the NBA championship title in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season. According to Fansided’s Sir Charles In Charge, one of the potential landing spots for Bynum is the Houston Rockets.

“The Houston Rockets wouldn’t need Bynum to do anything other than hustle. There are enough offensive weapons on the floor, that all he would need to do is set the occasional screen and crash the boards. If Bynum can do that for eight minutes a game, he’s worth the roster spot. As for the antics that derailed his career, the no nonsense demeanor of Chris Paul, Carmelo Anthony, and MVP James Harden will certainly provide a guideline for what will be tolerated in the Rockets’ locker room.”

However, it remains questionable if the Rockets will have any interest in signing Andrew Bynum, knowing that they already have Nene Hilario and Zhou Qi to serve as backups for Clint Capela. What the Rockets need right now is a swingman who can replicate Trevor Ariza’s performance on the defensive end of the floor. His health issue is also one of the things that could block his way from receiving an interest from the Rockets and other NBA teams.

Andrew Bynum spent his last two seasons in the NBA dealing with a knee injury. He hasn’t played a single game when he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers, and he only appeared in 26 games during his stints with the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Indiana Pacers.

Per Bleacher Report, Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce believes that he has a better chance of making an NBA comeback than Andrew Bynum. The 40-year-old small forward said that he has been only out of the game for two years compared to Bynum who played his last NBA game in 2014. Aside from his health concerns, Pierce doubts if Bynum’s style of play will fit in the modern NBA.