Bella Hadid Shows Off Ripped Body In Savage x Fenty Lingerie Line By Rihanna

Rihanna’s new lingerie line is sweeping the nation by storm.

Yesterday, Rihanna debuted the second season of her highly-anticipated lingerie line at New York Fashion Week and enlisted the help of sisters Gigi and Bella Hadid to help her showcase the line. Today, Bella took to her popular Instagram account to share a video of herself strutting her stuff on the runway, looking as fierce as ever.

In the video posted to her account, Hadid looks absolutely stunning in a lacy grey bra that ties in the center as well as matching, skirt-like bottoms that leave very little to the imagination. Her toned and tanned tummy is fully on display and as usual, Hadid’s face is also flawless.

To complete her sexy ensemble, Bella wears her dark locks in a high top knot with a grey bow in her hair. She also sports dangly earrings as well as a small, silver necklace. The 21-year-old dons a pair of white see-through gloves on her hands for the runway-ready look.

It certainly comes as no shock that Hadid’s photo has already earned her a ton of attention with over 1 million views in addition to 1,900 comments in just a few hours of posting. Many fans commented on Rihanna’s latest fashion line while others couldn’t help but gush over how amazing Bella looks.

“You were absolutely stunning!”

“ok I’m going to the gym tonight,” another fan joked.

“FINEST WOMAN ON EARTH!!!! NO DEBATE,” one more gushed.

Rihanna’s new line is available for sale on the Savage website right now. The collection features everything from bras to panties to pajama sets and much, much more. For the most part, prices are comparable to what consumers would pay at Victoria’s Secret.

In the fashion show itself, models of all shapes and sizes walked the runway and perfectly brought RiRi’s vision to life. According to Fox News, Rihanna talked to press after the show, gushing over her new line and how it is meant to empower women.

“My mission is to just have women all over the world feel comfortable and sexy and have fun with lingerie. I think tonight was just one of those experiences that I wanted people to feel that energy. I wanted them to feel all the different body types, all the different women in different stages of their womanhood.”

Rihanna also shared the meaning behind the word savage when it comes to her line.

“It’s a confident word. It’s a word that is fearless, and I feel like the women here tonight represented that word, savage, and I feel every woman has a savage inside of them, whether they found it or not. It’s there,” she said.

Rihanna is truly a talented woman.