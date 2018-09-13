Trump Administration Proposes New Trade Talks With China, Stocks Rise

The market responded positively to the news.

The Trump administration has proposed new talks with China in an effort to avoid slapping new tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese exports the Wall Street Journal reported.

Steve Mnuchin, the Treasury Secretary reportedly have sent an invitation to his colleagues in China specifically Vice Premier Liu He for discussions about bilateral trade. There was no sign where the talks would take place however both Washington and Beijing have been proposed but the Treasury Department would not confirm the invitation.

The invitation comes as the war of words between the leaders of the two countries has ramped up with both threatening retaliation to retaliation in what could quickly become a full-blown trade war. As previously reported by the Inquisitr the Trump administration is proposing more tariffs on $200 billion of Chinese products with Beijing promising retaliation in the shape of slapping up to 85 percent of American imports with tariffs.

Those within the Treasury who are aware of the invitation said to the Wall Street Journal that President Donald Trump has authorized Mnuchin to initiate the talks to try to get things back on track between the two nations. That has been something that Mnuchin has reportedly been campaigning for behind closed doors in the White House.

In response to the news of an invite, Chinese officials said they welcomed talks according to Business Insider with officials confirming that they are discussing with details of the talks with their U.S. counterparts.

“China has always held that an escalation of the trade conflict is not in anyone’s interests. In fact, from last month’s preliminary talks in Washington, the two sides’ trade-talk reams have maintained various forms of contact and held discussions on the concerns of each side,” said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang.

The market was quick to respond to talk about negotiations between the two countries, with Chinese companies seeing their stock prices rise in global markets while the Chinese currency was also trading higher immediately after the news.

Businesses in both nations have opposed the tariffs with several business lobby groups speaking against it. The invitation comes out on the same day that the business lobby group AmCham released a survey showing the impacts of the tariffs. Over 60 percent of companies said that those tariffs were already impacting their business operations which led the group to encourage the administration to not continue to escalate things.

Since the start of the tense discussions between the two countries more than 60 industry groups launched a lobbying effort, Americans for Free Trade, to try and fight the tariffs.