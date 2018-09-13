Bethenny Frankel Showcases Romance With Dennis Shields On Special Episode Of ‘Real Housewives Of New York’

Bethenny Frankel pleaded with Dennis Shields to get her a plane and fly her home from a cast trip.

Bethenny Frankel’s romance with the late Dennis Shields was put on display during the special “Passports Edition” episode of The Real Housewives of New York City on Wednesday night.

According to a September 12 report by the Daily Mail, Frankel was seen talking to her boyfriend of two years during the show after feuding with her former friend, Carole Radziwill, while attending a cast trip.

“I’m going to call Dennis and ask him to get me a plane,” Frankel said before phoning the New York businessman.

“Come get me, pick me up,” she begged after Shields answered his phone.

Although Frankel’s initial plan was to have her late partner charter her a plane so she could return to the United States, he was able to calm her down during their brief chat and ultimately decided to remain with her co-stars and make the best of the remainder of her trip.

“Speaking to Dennis calmed me down for a second, he said, ‘Come home if you want to come home,’ but I decided to stay, because I just don’t want the big drama of an exit,” she said.

During the Real Housewives of New York City episode, Radziwill was heard comparing her friendship with the Skinnygirl mogul to being in an “abusive relationship” and later slammed Frankel for her “negative, toxic energy.”

Although Bethenny Frankel and Dennis Shields’ relationship wasn’t seen much on The Real Housewives of New York City Season 10, Shields did make an appearance on the show and around the same time, Frankel engaged in a conversation about their romance with one of her co-stars.

During the conversation, Frankel spoke of the ups and downs of her relationship and said she was planning to ice out Shields for a few months.

On August 10, Shields was discovered dead at his Trump Tower apartment after suffering what has been reported as a drug overdose. However, in a report shared by TMZ last month, it wasn’t illegal drugs that took Shields’ life. Instead, it was allegedly his prescription pain pills that led to his overdose.

According to the report, Shields took an unknown quantity of Oxycodone pills before attempting to reverse the overdose by having his assistant fetch him Narcan. Unfortunately, it was too late when the assistant returns and Shields had already died.

The Real Housewives of New York City cast is currently in production on the 11th season of their hit series. The new installment is expected to air sometime in 2019.