Cristiano Ronaldo Poses In Ball Pit Wearing Nothing But Underwear

Sexy soccer player Cristiano Ronaldo has given playing in a ball pit a whole new meaning with his new underwear print campaign.

Ronaldo is celebrating the new Fall/Winter line of his C7 underwear brand by stripping down for a photo shoot in a ball pit, rocking nothing but formfitting blue briefs.

According to The Blast, Ronaldo admitted he’s just a “big kid at heart,” in regards to the tongue-in-cheek nature of the campaign.

He also stated, as noted by the outlet, “Underwear is the foundation to any outfit so perfectly cut, premium quality styles are essential to helping you stay on top of your game.”

He posted a photo from the campaign to his official Twitter account with the caption, “Always on the ball. CR7Underwear FW18 campaign out now! New styles on http://www.CR7underwear.com.”

Ronaldo is clearly one of the most marketable athletes in the sports world.

He has appeared in numerous ads for brands such as Nike, Emporio Armani as well as countless other leading menswear brands.

Forbes Magazine noted that Ronaldo is currently worth $108M.

Forbes reported that Ronaldo’s current contract with Real Madrid is set to pay him over $50 million for the next three years through his 36th birthday and his lifetime Nike contract is worth upward of $1 billion.

Always on the ball ???? #CR7Underwear FW18 campaign out now! New styles on https://t.co/RCLtRbCAT7 pic.twitter.com/2D3ci3O5gz — Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) September 13, 2018

The outlet also noted that Ronaldo has other endorsement deals including Herbalife, EA Sports, and American Tourister, along with a line of CR7 branded products including shoes, underwear, fragrance, jeans, a children’s line, a line of hotels and soon-to-open restaurants in Brazil.

Ronaldo remains the most popular athlete in the world with 322 million social media followers.

For those of you who don’t know much about the sports superstar, here are some quick details.

Cristiano Ronaldo dos Santos Aveiro is a Portuguese professional soccer player who plays as a forward for Italian club Juventus and the Portugal national team.

He is considered to be the best player of the game in the world and is regarded as one of the greatest soccer players of all time.

Ronaldo has a record-tying five Ballon d’Or awards, the most for a European player, and is the first player to win four European Golden Shoes. He has won 26 trophies in his career, including five league titles, five UEFA Champions League titles and one UEFA European Championship, according to his official biography.

He is currently involved in a relationship with Georgina Rodriguez.

Ronaldo is a father to four children, Cristiano Ronaldo, Jr., Mateo Ronaldo, Alana Martina dos Santos Aveiro and Eva Maria Dos Santos.