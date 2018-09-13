Jon Hamm Rumored To Be Ben Affleck’s Batman Replacement

Who wouldn't want to don the cape and cowl?

Anyone who is a fan of comic books and comic book movies knows that there has been a bit of chaos in the DC Extended Universe lately. There are plenty of rumors that Henry Cavill is out as Superman, but that remains to be seen. As far as one of the other members of DC’s “Holy Trinity” goes, recent reports indicate that Ben Affleck may be entirely done as Batman, according to The New York Post.

That being said, there appears to be one man willing to step up and put on the suit. That man is none other than Jon Hamm of Mad Men fame.

The last 24 hours has been a bit of a whirlwind, with rumors that Cavill is hanging up the cape and no longer playing Superman. As reported by Inquisitr, it appears as if all of those rumors have no truth behind them and the conflict between him and Warner Bros. is supposedly fake.

Warner Bros. is going in a different direction with The Batman — as Matt Reeves’ script is calling for an earlier version of the caped hero. That has led to constant chatter that Ben Affleck has played the parts of Bruce Wayne and Batman for the very last time, and that a new actor will be needed to fill the suit.

As reported by Express, star actor Jon Hamm is saying that he actually wouldn’t mind tackling the role and swinging through Gotham.

Hamm recently spoke with Graham Bensinger for the series In Depth and discussed the possibility of playing Batman.

“I’d probably fit the suit. I’d have to work out a lot, which I don’t love. But I’m sure there’s an interesting version of that being out there and if they wanted to tap me on the shoulder and ask me to do it, why not?”

One of the things that fans truly accepted about Ben Affleck as Batman is that they knew the actor was a huge fan of the character and comics. Not only would Affleck be able to play the role well as an accomplished actor, but he could do it with a great knowledge of Batman.

While there is the fear that there could be yet another origin tale of Batman if someone else takes over the role, Hamm isn’t uneducated on the world of comics.

“It depends on the script, what the story is. I am a huge comic book fan, always have been. I’ve read comic books since I was 9 or younger. And I’m pretty knowledgeable about a lot of them. And I like the genre, and I like when they’re done well…I saw Black Panther and I was this, ‘This movie is great.’ Friend of mine is a showrunner on Legion, which I just watched last night. It’s great. So there’s a lot of interesting things out there. But it depends on the story. It all comes down to the story.”

Jon Hamm does not want to give anyone the wrong idea, as he realizes that words can be turned around and misconstrued. He wants to let everyone know that he’s “never had a conversation about it, literally,” with Warner Bros. or anyone.

Warner Bros.

Jon Hamm stepping into the role as Batman? Rumors that Michael B. Jordan could don the cape as Superman? After Justice League, fans thought that the DC Extended Universe finally had their team together and locked-in for a great future. Unfortunately, that no longer seems to be the case — and there is nothing but chaos surrounding the team of superheroes.