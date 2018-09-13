Fox News Host Laura Ingram’s Brother Thinks She’s A ‘Monster’

Fox News host Laura Ingram's gay brother has taken to Twitter to express his views on his sister's hard-line, right-wing stances.

Controversial primetime Fox News host Laura Ingram’s brother Curtis Ingraham has taken to Twitter over the past year or so to express his displeasure with his sister’s pro-Trump, ultra right-wing views.

In a recent interview with The Daily Beast, Curtis described his sister as “a monster” and “a racist.”

Curtis uses his Twitter account to voice his frustrations with right-leaning policies and political figures, calling for advertisers to boycott his sister’s show after offensive comments towards Parkland shooting survivor and gun-control advocate David Hogg and issuing an apology to NBA superstar LeBron James after Ingram told him to “shut up and dribble” in response to his criticism of the President.

Curtis said he didn’t always think his relationship with his sister would result in public declarations on Twitter, even though he wholeheartedly disagrees with her political views.

Curtis told The Daily Beast that he and his sister were once “very close,” vacationing together, spent time together in Washington, D.C., and shared details about their lives with one another.

Along with addressing some of the outrageous things his sister has said publically on her show, Curtis also provides some insight from his sister’s upbringing.

Curtis wrote on Twitter that his sister’s racist views extend always the way back to college, where she harassed her black roommate by speaking “jive.”

He also shared that one of his sister’s adopted children once called him a “Dummy-crat.”

He also pointed out the family’s ancestors were Polish immigrants and claimed his sister’s ultra-right wing views were shared by their allegedly Nazi-sympathising late father.

Curtis told The Daily Beast his sister’s personality is “destructive,” and characterized her as generally “extremely angry.”

“She’s very smart, she’s well spoken, but her emotional heart is just kind of dead,” he said. “And you see it in her face when you see her on TV. She’s ready to destroy. She does not listen to understand—she listens to respond. And her response is always an attack.”

Curtis told the Daily Beast he’d decided to go after his sister on Twitter to express how disappointed he was with her conservative views, as opposed to some deep-seeded sibling rivalry or resentment.

“The reason I’m sharing these details is because of what is happening in our country,” Curtis said. “I feel like a bit of a whistle-blower in trying to unveil hypocrisy.”

He added: “Our country has been thrown into this divisive state. So now I feel like I have got to speak out, I’ve got to speak out for my own sanity.”