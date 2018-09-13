Michelle Obama’s Big Annoucement

The former FLOTUS revealed exciting news on Instagram.

Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a big announcement on Instagram and fans of the former FLOTUS are thrilled!

Obama will hit the road with a book tour to publicize her highly anticipated memoir titled Becoming, according to Us Weekly.

In a video posted to the social media site, Obama noted that she couldn’t wait to share her story with her admirers.

“Hey everybody, it’s Michelle Obama … It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book … I can’t wait to share it with the world,” the former first lady, 54, said in an Instagram video, which was posted on Wednesday, September 12.

“Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today, and I am proud of what I’ve created,” she explained

“I’m proud because it’s candid, it’s totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it’s candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world,” said Mrs. Obama of the book.

Obama remarked that the book will share a “fuller story” of her life, “blemishes and all.”

The former first lady of the United States will start her book tour, according to Us Weekly, in her hometown of Chicago, the same day that Becoming hits shelves.

Obama will then stop in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, and San Jose before wrapping up her book tour in Dallas on December 17.

In a press release, Obama noted that she is hopeful the tour will inspire readers to share own stories of their lives so “we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”

In February of 2018, Mrs. Obama made a formal announcement that she would be releasing her book in a Twitter statement.

Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018

Obama is currently working to inform and educate the American people about how important it is to vote.

On Twitter, she has posted several links where those that are not registered to vote can do so online.

She is also working with the company When We All Vote to “shape the promise of our democracy through voter registration and participation.”

Obama is one of many superstar participants in the movement which also include Tom Hanks, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Janelle Monae.