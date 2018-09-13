Michelle Obama’s Big Annoucement

Former first lady Michelle Obama has made a big announcement on Instagram and fans of the former FLOTUS are thrilled!
Obama will hit the road with a book tour to publicize her highly anticipated memoir titled Becoming, according to Us Weekly.
In a video posted to the social media site, Obama noted that she couldn’t wait to share her story with her admirers.
“Hey everybody, it’s Michelle Obama … It’s a big day for me because I am finished with my book … I can’t wait to share it with the world,” the former first lady, 54, said in an Instagram video, which was posted on Wednesday, September 12.

JOIN ME ON MY BOOK TOUR! www.becomingmichelleobama.com #IAmBecoming I’m from the South Side of Chicago. I went to Princeton and Harvard. I’m a wife, a mother, a daughter, and a sister. I’ve been a lawyer, a nonprofit leader, a hospital executive, and First Lady of the United States. I like to call these my “stats” – the shorthand we all seem to default to whenever we tell our stories. Where are you from? What do you do? What school did you go to? As I’ve written my memoir, BECOMING, I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about my story, mining it for the kinds of details I’d usually just brush off or even forget about—the narrow taillights of my father’s car, a talk with my mother on a drive home, the heat of my daughter’s forehead when she ran a fever. And in doing so, I’ve realized that those surface-level “stats” don’t really tell my story at all. This fall, I’d like to share that fuller story with all of you on my book tour. It’s the story of my humdrum plainness, my tiny victories, my lasting bruises, my ordinary hopes and worries. It’s the story of who I am, truly, and I’m proud of it—blemishes and all. Go to BecomingMichelleObama.com to find out where I’ll be and how to get tickets. #IAmBecoming I hope to see you somewhere along the way!
“Over this time that I’ve been out of the White House, I’ve had time to think and reflect for the first time in a long time and I spent some time really thinking about the people and the stories and the experiences that have shaped me and helped me become the person I am today, and I am proud of what I’ve created,” she explained
“I’m proud because it’s candid, it’s totally and utterly me. So I’m also a little frightened because it’s candid and honest and open, but I can’t wait to share it with the world,” said Mrs. Obama of the book.
Obama remarked that the book will share a “fuller story” of her life, “blemishes and all.”
The former first lady of the United States will start her book tour, according to Us Weekly, in her hometown of Chicago, the same day that Becoming hits shelves.
Obama will then stop in Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., Boston, Philadelphia, Brooklyn, Detroit, Denver, and San Jose before wrapping up her book tour in Dallas on December 17.
In a press release, Obama noted that she is hopeful the tour will inspire readers to share own stories of their lives so “we can better recognize that each of us, in our own way, is in a constant process of becoming.”
In February of 2018, Mrs. Obama made a formal announcement that she would be releasing her book in a Twitter statement.
Writing BECOMING has been a deeply personal experience. I talk about my roots and how a girl from the South Side found her voice. I hope my journey inspires readers to find the courage to become whoever they aspire to be. I can't wait to share my story. https://t.co/d7DxEG85NK
— Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) February 25, 2018
Obama is currently working to inform and educate the American people about how important it is to vote.
On Twitter, she has posted several links where those that are not registered to vote can do so online.
She is also working with the company When We All Vote to “shape the promise of our democracy through voter registration and participation.”
Obama is one of many superstar participants in the movement which also include Tom Hanks, Lin Manuel-Miranda, Faith Hill, Tim McGraw, and Janelle Monae.