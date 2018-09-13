Henry Cavill Posts Mysterious Video In Response To ‘Superman’ Rumors

While the world thinks a new Superman is on the way, Henry Cavill is saying something different.

The comic book living world was turned on its head on Wednesday when word came out that Henry Cavill would no longer don the cape and costume of Superman. There had been talks of scheduling conflicts and other issues that led to Cavill’s departure from the DC Extended Universe, but now, there is even more confusion. A cryptic video posted by “Clark Kent” himself is leading others to believe that maybe he isn’t done flying through the air.

As reported by Inquisitr, a number of issues had reportedly led to Henry Cavill leaving the DCEU and being done with the Superman role after three appearances. Warner Bros. had not released any comment on the situation and neither had Cavill, but that has changed since all of the chaos ensued.

UPDATE 11:20 a.m. Eastern – Sept. 13, 2018

Along with the video you can see below, TMZ is now reporting that the conflict between Henry Cavill and Warner Bros. is “fake.” Their sources indicate that there’s no discussion at this time because there is no active Superman project in place.

While Cavill has felt as if he has been underpaid for the role of Superman in the past, there is no issue as of now. Reportedly, Cavill will don the cape and suit when the next Superman film is ready to go, but only if the money is right.

Warner Bros. finally said late on Wednesday that the studio has “made no current decisions regarding any upcoming Superman films.”

The man who starred as Superman in Man of Steel, Batman V Superman: Dawn of Justice, and last year’s Justice League didn’t exactly say he was done. He didn’t exactly say he was staying on in the role of Superman either, but it does have the world talking again.

As reported by Deadline, and by what you can see in the video above, Cavill is wearing a “Krypton Lifting Team” shirt while listening to “The Blue Danube Waltz” from Johan Strauss II, and it even includes barking dogs. Oh, and he raises a Superman figure of himself in and out of the video.

The caption is quite simple and merely says, “Today was exciting” and ended with the #Superman hashtag.

As soon as word got out that Henry Cavill may be done with the role of Superman, the rumors started about his replacement. Michael B. Jordan (Black Panther) and Colin O’Donoghue (Once Upon A Time) are two of the names which have received the most attention in the last 24 hours.

By late Thursday morning, there had still been no official word from Henry Cavill or Warner Bros. regarding Superman. Dany Garcia, Cavill’s agent, did tweet out something earlier on Wednesday before Warner Bros.’ issued their rather vague statement.

Be peaceful, the cape is still in his closet. @wbpictures has been and continues to be our partners as they evolve the DC Universe. Anticipate a WB statement later today. — Dany Garcia (@DanyGarciaCo) September 12, 2018

Right now, the DCEU is in a bit of confusing turmoil as Ben Affleck is reportedly done as Batman and Superman may or may not need to be recast. Gal Gadot is still on as Wonder Woman while Aquaman and The Flash are still in place too.

The comic book fans of the world were not sure what to think after word got out that Henry Cavill may no longer be playing the role of Superman. They were not happy with the idea of having to start over yet again with one of the most beloved characters ever, but will they have to? Cavill’s strange video doesn’t give a straight answer as to whether he will continue in the cape or not, but it certainly adds to the mystery.