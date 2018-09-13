Rachel McAdams Shows Off Baby For First Time

The first views of Rachel McAdam’s baby have finally been revealed, with the star photographed carrying her 5-month-old child, who was looking absolutely adorable, according to reports from Hollywood Life.

The photographs were snapped on Wednesday evening in Los Angeles, as McAdams walked around the city with her partner Jamie Linden. McAdams and Linden have kept everything under wraps, revealing absolutely nothing about the pregnancy until the baby was born in April. After the birth, the couple offered no glimpses of the little one for the following five months. That all changed on Wednesday evening.

Fans of the actress were desperate to catch a sight of McAdam’s son and the first photos lived up to all expectations, offering a close view of the happy family and even including a snap of McAdam’s laying a kiss on the baby.

While they’ve been doing a very good job of maintaining the privacy of their life, McAdams and Linden didn’t seem too upset that they got caught by the paparazzi, both sharing big smiles as they enjoyed their evening stroll. With such a happy and healthy baby boy, there is no doubt that we should be seeing a lot more pictures of the happy family in the future.

Rachel McAdams' Baby Looks Adorable Five Months After Secret Birth https://t.co/LH5byIWQtF — TMZ (@TMZ) September 13, 2018

There are very few details regarding McAdam’s son, with even the little one’s name kept hidden from the public. The only details were picked up from an overheard conversation in a restaurant when Hollywood Pipeline reported that the couple was heard telling friends what a “good sleeper he is” and that “he’s a good baby.”

The latest pictures are part of a recent reemergence of the starlet, who made her first public appearance in several months when she was photographed walking around Los Angeles with Linden, as reported by the Inquisitr. McAdams was looking as good as she ever has, having completely transformed her body since giving birth.

McAdam’s first public appearance after giving birth was at the opening of her film Disobedience, only weeks later. Her co-star in the film Rachel Weisz described what it was like seeing the actress for the first time, telling E Online, “She is just glowing and looking ravishing and gorgeous. She just seems to be so happy and I am just so happy for her! She had her first baby—it’s so beautiful!”

McAdams is focused on being a full-time mother for the time being but it has been rumored that her return to acting will be in the third installment of the Sherlock Holmes franchise, which is currently in pre-production.