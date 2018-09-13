Woodward Says He Has ‘Boxes Of Recordings And Documents’ To Back Up Claims In Trump Book

'When somebody looks at this in 20, or 30, or 40 years, boxes of recordings and documents, they will see that this was very carefully done.'

Author and journalist Bob Woodward’s controversial book Fear: Trump in the White House has been occupying the headlines of U.S., and international media ever since the Washington Post published the first set of paraphrased excerpts.

After hitting virtual stores, and bookshelves on September 11, the book instantly became a bestseller, and it is already one of the best-selling books of the year, according to CNN. But, the book’s legitimacy has been questioned – and even outright denied – by numerous Trump administration officials, and by President Trump himself.

“The Woodward book is a joke – just another assault against me, in a barrage of assaults, using now disproven unnamed and anonymous sources,” is one of President Trump’s most recent tweets on the matter.

But, Fear: Trump in the White House is not a work of fiction, Woodward asserted, and said that he has recordings, and documents to back up his claims.

“When somebody looks at this in 20, or 30, or 40 years, boxes of recordings and documents, they will see that this was very carefully done,” the author said, The Hill reports.

“I can argue with a straight face that an ardent Trump supporter would read this and have to pause. Because whether you like Trump or don’t like Trump, it’s a management issue.”

According to Woodward, almost all of the interviews he conducted with Trump administration officials have been recorded.

While some administration officials requested to go off the record Woodward refused, he claims, in “every case, maybe except one.”

As The Hill noted, The White House called Woodward’s book “reckless,” threatening to take legal action against the Pulitzer prize-winning journalist. Donald Trump himself has repeatedly lashed out at Woodward as well.

Throughout the book, Woodward describes a “nervous breakdown” within the Trump administration, detailing high-level administration executives’ attempts to tame the impulsive, mercurial leader President Trump appears to be.

In Fear, Woodward describes an administrative coup d’etat, alleging that senior administration officials are conspiring against the POTUS, snatching papers from his desk, directing U.S. policy, effectivelly guiding the allegedly anarchic Trump administration from the shadows.

Woodward’s book on Trump is a product of deep research, and hundreds of hours of interviews with numerous Trump administration officials.

Along with other senior administration officials, Secretary of Defense James Mattis, and White House Chief of Staff John Kelly denied quotes attributed to them in Fear, but as the Business Insider reported, Woodward hit back at Kelly, and Mattis, alleging that the two men are not telling the truth in order to protect their jobs.

“These are political statements to protect their jobs, totally understandable,” Woodward said.