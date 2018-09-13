NBA Rumors: Ray Allen Willing To Reunite With LeBron James For One-Year, $10 Million Contract

Will Ray Allen consider helping LeBron James win another NBA champioship title?

It has been more than four years since NBA Hall of Famer Ray Allen played his last game in the NBA. The 43-year-old shooting guard spent his last two seasons with the Miami Heat where he helped the “Big Three” of LeBron James, Dwyane Wade, and Chris Bosh win an NBA championship title. Despite his age, Allen knows he can still play professional basketball, but he has conditions before seriously considering an NBA comeback.

In a recent appearance on The Dan Patrick Show (h/t Lakers Nation), Ray Allen was asked about potentially joining the Los Angeles Lakers to team up with LeBron James once again. Allen will be a really good addition to the Lakers since they are currently in dire need of accurate three-point shooters. Unfortunately, the veteran shooting guard doesn’t seem to be interested in reuniting with James anytime soon, saying that he first needs to make sure that his body is at 100 percent before deciding to play again.

“I think at this point there’s so many other things that come into play. Because an older player you can’t just come and show up. You have to put a lot of work in. And then, you’ve got to really play. The sitting down, getting back up, sitting down, that’s what does you the most damage.”

Jason Kidd, Ray Allen, Steve Nash lead group of 13 into basketball's Hall of Fame https://t.co/TDwyLFeQQs — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 8, 2018

Aside from conditioning his body, the type of contract the Lakers are willing to offer will play a major role whether Ray Allen will consider teaming up with LeBron James or not. In his conversation with Dan Patrick, Allen said he will start to think about signing with the Purple and Gold if they offer a one -year, $10 million contract.

As of now, there is no strong indication that Allen will be making an NBA comeback to join the Lakers or other NBA teams. Despite their need of accurate three-point shooters, the Lakers don’t seem to be looking for a shooting guard in the free agency market. Though the Allen-James reunion isn’t expected to happen anytime soon, the veteran shooting guard has some advice for his former teammate.

Now that his playing for a new team, Ray Allen believes LeBron James needs to “reinvent himself.” The Lakers are a different team with the Heat and the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unlike in Cleveland where he was surrounded by shooters, James will be teaming up with two veteran players, Rajon Rondo and Lance Stephenson, who both need the ball in their hands to become effective on the court. Allen said that James needs to make a huge adjustment in his game if he wants the Lakers to perform well in the upcoming 2018-19 NBA season.