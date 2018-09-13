Jennifer Hudson Upset That Kelsea Ballerini Is Joining ‘The Voice,’ According To ‘Radar Online’

'Jennifer doesn't really get along with anyone,' a source shared.

While many are very excited that Kelsea Ballerini is joining the cast of The Voice, there is one person who definitely is not — Jennifer Hudson.

Originally, Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, Adam Levine, and Jennifer Hudson were the only coaches scheduled to appear on this season of the hit NBC show. But recently, producers decided to shake things up a bit and add another coach to the mix so, at Blake’s suggestion, the show added 25-year-old Kelsea Ballerini to the cast. Radar Online shares that Blake picked Kelsea for the show, insisting that another country star be added to the mix.

Kelsea will be a little bit of a different coach. Instead of being there for all of the auditions, Ballerini will be responsible for mentoring six contestants who were kicked off during blind auditions. All this will take place during comeback week.

“They added this element to the show because it gives the hopefuls another chance,” a source dished.

But, the source also added that J-Hud is angry at producers for adding another coach to the show.

“While Kelly and Kelsea get along great, the two are already at odds with Jennifer who is like her own entity.”

“Jennifer doesn’t really get along with anyone and she is continuing to cause a disturbance. She is also very opinionated when it came to the new hire,” the source shared.

And this isn’t the first time that Hudson has been the subject of controversy on the show. As the Inquisitr shared last month, Jennifer Hudson is reportedly a “nightmare” to work with. On her previous season of the show, both other coaches and the filming crew reported that Hudson was a diva and this season it’s the same exact story. In fact, an insider shared that there was a ton of disagreement as to whether or not to even bring Hudson back to the show.

“There was already a ton of disagreement at the executive level on whether or not to bring back Jennifer. Everyone is aware that she was rehired to bring ratings and that there is really no one on staff that enjoys being around her.”

The insider also shared that Hudson constantly complains if she is not the center of attention and she doesn’t exactly treat the people around her with a ton of respect, either.

“Jennifer is loud, obnoxious and she treats everyone like they are beneath her,” the source added. “During auditions, she is already pulling the same crap that she did the last time by throwing shoes and such.”

It will be interesting to see how this season pans out.

The new season of The Voice kicks off on September 24 on NBC.