‘Big Brother 20’s’ Haleigh Broucher Under Fire For Insensitive Comment On Live Feeds

The popular Season 20 houseguest made a questionable comment after reading her fortune.

Big Brother houseguest Haleigh Broucher may end her time on the CBS reality show on a low note. The Season 20 star is the latest of this season’s controversial cast to get caught saying something inappropriate on the live feeds.

Broucher was reportedly heard on the CBS live feeds making an insensitive comment about people who are disabled, per TV Guide. The incident occurred when Broucher opened a fortune cookie that said, “Nothing can stop you from reaching your goals.”

The Texas beauty, who is currently on the Big Brother eviction chopping block, reportedly responded to the fortune by saying, “That is not true because if you are paralyzed, you cannot reach anything.”

Big Brother houseguest Tyler Crispen immediately chastised Broucher for the insensitive remark, telling her, “That is the worst thing I’ve ever heard you say. You need to rephrase that.”

JC Mounduix, who has been at the center of multiple scandals himself this season, didn’t do much better when he added that he has seen “people like that” reach their goals.

Big Brother fans had mixed feelings on Haleigh Broucher’s alleged comment. Some felt it was insensitive, while others chalked her off as a young girl who made a “stupid” comment but meant no harm. You can see some of the reaction below.

I would like to tell Haleigh, hell yes they can do alot. I have 2 friends that are paralyzed that ski for the Olympic team.. I know people make off the wall comments sometimes, I have before. #bb20 https://t.co/z69j8COEmF — Ellie (@Gleauxgirl) September 12, 2018

Haleigh saying that paralyzed people can't reach anything… what an incredibly insensitive and offensive comment. Don't know why people want this immature girl to win AFP over people who actually PLAYED the game WELL and are unproblematic #BB20 — Level 6 Fan (@LEVEL6FAN) September 10, 2018

For those of you ragging on Haleigh for the "paralyzed" joke, I'm a person with paraplegia and I'm not offended at all. She is just a young stupid girl who has a lot of maturing to do. Give her time and life experience. #BB20 — ????Holly B ???? (@Wheeliegirl1962) September 11, 2018

Isn't Haleigh's father paralyzed or was at some point and is in a wheelchair? She's probably sensitive to the subject and didn't think twice about it..calm down #BB20 — Raiygan | Haleigh for AFP (@zingbotfanatic) September 10, 2018

Level 6 fans are so annoying. Was what Haleigh said kind of stupid? Yes. Do I think she meant it to hurt anyone? No. Especially hearing that her dad is disabled. My boyfriend is paralyzed from the chest down and there are a lot of things he can’t do anymore #BB20 — αℓเ ???? #TeamHaleigh (@halesbroucherr) September 10, 2018

The milestone season of Big Brother has made headlines all summer for the questionable behavior of several of the houseguests. Up until now, Broucher has managed to stay under the radar, but Mounduix has been under fire for using the N-word, joking about the Me Too movement and allegedly sexually harassing some of his fellow housemates, including an especially disturbing incident with an ice cream scooper.

In addition, ousted Big Brother star Kaitlyn Herman was caught using the N-word (albeit while quoting a Drake song), and former friends Rachel Swindler and Angela Rummans were caught joking about their “ghetto” looking tans.

According to E! News, CBS issued a statement earlier this season that confirmed Big Brother’s producers addressed two disturbing incidents that were seen on the 24/7 online feed. In a statement, the network warned, “Those involved have been warned about their inappropriate behavior and offensive comments, as well as future consequences.”

Ahead of her fortune cookie comment, Haleigh Broucher was rumored to be a favorite to win the title of America’s Favorite Player on Big Brother. The title, which will be announced on finale night, comes with bragging rights and a $25,000 check.

Big Brother 20 airs Sundays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays on CBS.