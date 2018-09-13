Stormy Daniels Pulls Out Of TV Appearance Due To ‘Legal Complications’

Stormy Daniels cited “legal complications” for pulling out the British ITV talk show Loose Women Thursday afternoon, according the show’s panelist Andrea McLean.

The Express reported that ITV promoted Daniels’ appearance often, but the program did not reveal that former adult film star turned presidential foe was actually a no-show until a half-hour into the program.

“Stormy Daniels was due to appear on today’s show,” McLean told the viewing audience, the Express noted. “However, she told us due to legal complications overnight she’s been forced to postpone her appearance. We’re hoping to get her on soon.”

The Express pointed out that it was the second time Daniels had turned away Loose Women for a live interview, which appears on ITV at 12:30 p.m., local time.

Daniels, though, did appear in a taped Loose Women interview in August to talk about her cancelling an appearance on the British version of Celebrity Big Brother and the live ITV interview, saying it involved a custody agreement with her 7-year-old daughter, wrote DigitalSpy.com.

“Being a mom comes first and I wanted to be able to talk to her with everything going on,” Daniels said in the Loose Women recorded interview in August, according to the Mirror. “But I wanted to work with (Celebrity Big Brother producers).

“I wanted to go onto the live show, because I knew there was an audience, apologize in person, explain myself, see what could be worked out and there’s a crazy rumor that I wanted more money – actually I gave up my entire fee and asked that it be donated to charity – so that’s just crazy,” Daniels, whose real name is Stephanie Clifford continued.

Daniels became a household name after she charged that President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Michael Cohen arranged a $130,000 payment in the midst of the 2016 presidential campaign to keep her silent about an alleged affair with Trump in 2006 while he was married, CNN noted.

Donald Trump’s former “fixer” Michael Cohen has also tried to pull out of the Stormy Daniels lawsuit. Yana Paskova / Getty Images

Daniels filed a lawsuit this year charging that the agreement was not valid because Trump had not signed it personally, the network reported.

Last week, Cohen’s company Essential Consultants filed in court that it would agree to void the contract and have Daniels return the money while Trump’s team said it would not contest Daniel’s claim that the agreement was never legal, CNN reported.

Daniels’ attorney Michael Avenatti said in court filings Monday that Trump and Cohen had tried to intimidate his client into silence, the broadcaster wrote.

“… The court cannot simply allow defendants to exit the case without facing any true consequences or a meaningful inquiry into the truth,” Avenatti stated, per CNN. “The public interest in continuing with this case is self-evident.”