Prince Harry Planned To Use A Hilarious Gift From Princess Diana To Prank The Queen

According to The Sun, Princess Diana used to spend hours finding presents for her boys’ Christmas stockings and was very creative in her search. One year she gave Prince Harry a very cheeky gift that he decided to re-gift to his grandmother, the Queen, as a naughty prank.

The gift in question was a pile of fake dog poop, Princess Diana’s former butler and confidant, Paul Burrell, told the Mirror.

“She’d spend hours looking for jokey things for their stockings. One year, Harry got fake dog poo.”

Burrell also commented that the late princess wanted her family to live as normal a life as possible behind the watchful eye of the public. On the weekends, they shared a sweet family ritual in which Princess Diana would take them to McDonald’s for a Big Mac and fries. They would then eat dinner in the princess’s lounge while watching the British classic show Blind Date.

“They loved Blind Date and I’d hear them all screaming things like ‘Oh don’t pick him!’ and ‘Lorra, lorra fun,'” Burrell said.

He also spoke about a gift the Princess made for the boys that they cherished, especially after their mother passed.

“It was her giving them the story of their lives in pictures and they have their names in gold lettering on the front. When they got married and had children of their own, she wanted them to show them – and I’m sure that’s what William is doing with George and Charlotte.” Princess Diana Archive / Getty Images

Arthur Edwards, royal photographer of The Sun, remembered the late Princess with fondness.

“She had the magic touch with her boys. When Harry told her he wanted to be a soldier, she took him to an army base, where he dressed up in uniform and rode with the troops in an army personnel carrier. I remember once at the polo in Windsor, William got too close to the rails. The nanny scolded him and he burst into tears. Diana saw this and ran over. She put him on her lap, rubbed his hair gently, said soft words and he stopped crying immediately. In August 1993, Diana took the boys to Disney World in Florida. Every kid wants to go. You could see the delight on the boys’ faces,” Edwards commented.

Princess Diana was very involved in her sons’ lives. She took them skiing and go-karting and made sure they were involved with various activities outside of the royal day-to-day life.

Last year Prince Harry told USA Today about how his mother influenced the way he lives his life today.