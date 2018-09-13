The wild herd descended from Spanish Mustangs have appeared in the area for over 500 years

Messages of concern are coming in from all over the world about the wild horses which live in the Outer Banks of North Carolina in reference to the coming hurricane. But experts say that the wild horses have survived over the years through many storms and bad weather by relying on their natural instincts that have been honed through the centuries.

While there are only approximately 1oo horses left in what is called the Corolla herd in Currituck County, North Carolina, they manage to survive on their wits says Meg Puckett, herd manager of the Corolla Wild Horse Fund.

“We do everything that we can to protect them, but in situations like this, these horses have incredible instincts. They’re so resourceful, and they have an incredibly strong will to live.”

CNN is reporting that the horses, which are descended from the Spanish Mustangs brought to the colonies by early explorers, know where to go for the best shelter from coming storms. While the horses might be seen on a normal day fighting for dominance or rolling on the beach, yesterday they were getting organized in advance of the storm.

“We’re already seeing them group up together. They go into the maritime forest, where they get under the cover of the live oak trees that protect them and go to the highest ground.”

Though Hurricane Florence is expected to be the most severe storm to hit the area in decades, Puckett says that the horses, which mostly congregate around the Cape Lookout National Seashore are seeking higher ground and will be looked after by those who haven’t evacuated.

“These horses have been here centuries. They are probably better equipped to handle this kind of weather than anybody else on the Outer Banks right now.”

The Corolla Wild Horse Fund communicates with the community and with those concerned with the welfare of the wild herd through their Facebook page which shares photos, fundraisers, and news about the wild horses and burros of the barrier islands of North Carolina.

And it’s on the Facebook page where the admirers of the wild herd are expressing their concern and worries for the beautiful giants.

“Thinking of all of the horses as Florence approaches…. Praying for their safety.”

Another horse lover shared concern particularly for the foals in the herd.

“Prayers for protection from the storm for these beautiful animals & the young foals.”

The Facebook page of the Corolla herd is the best way to stay up to date on how the horses are managing throughout Hurrican Florence.