Elizabeth Hurley Poses In Nothing But A Towel In A Sauna

Liz showed off her toned body in a bikini as she hit the sauna.

Elizabeth Hurley is showing off her seriously impressive body while enjoying a little rest and relaxation time in a sauna. In a new snap posted to her official Instagram account on September 13, the 53-year-old model proved that age is most definitely just a number as she posed with a towel wrapped around her.

The former The Royals star shared a snap of herself hitting the sauna with a grey towel tied under her arms as she posed on the wooden seat with her hair tied up into a bun on top of her head, smiling for the camera.

Hurley then joked in the caption that she wouldn’t be doing any sweating as the temperature rose in the sauna room, admitting that she doesn’t sweat and she, in fact, glows instead.

“About to glow..(remember that adage? Men sweat and ladies glow….)” Elizabeth teased in the caption, adding a kissing emoji to her post alongside the hashtag #sauna.

Hurley then tagged the account @vivamayr and used the hashtag #vivamayrmariaworth, revealing that she was enjoying a stay at VIVAMAYR Maria Wörth, which is a medical spa in Austria.

Elizabeth previously revealed that she was spending some time focusing on herself earlier this week while sharing a fitness photo with fans.

As Inquisitr shared, the star first revealed that she was at the European spa destination while posting a snap of herself in her workout gear to Instagram earlier this week.

Posing by a lake in her black gym gear, Elizabeth showed off her toned body in the photo she shared as she told her 1 million Instagram followers that she was “hopefully on the way to a healthier me.”

Jamie McCarthy / Getty Images

But there’s no doubting that Hurley is most definitely looking happy and healthy on the outside, as the actress and model has shared various stunning swimsuit and bikini snaps with her fans this summer while spending some time in a number of different tropical locations.

Elizabeth recently gave fans a glimpse at a new one-piece swimsuit that would be added to her swimwear line, Elizabeth Hurley Beach, as she posed on a boat.

Inquisitr shared at the time that the star was sporting a plunging grey leopard print one-piece in a snap she posted to her Instagram account while teasing in the caption that it would be added to her popular line soon.

Inquisitr also reported that the official account of her swimwear range then shared another photo of Elizabeth posing in another bikini from the line just this week, this time wowing fans in a red two-piece as she had a little fun in the pool.