Hilary Duff Flashes Sparkly New Ring On Instagram, Possible Engagement To Matthew Koma

Hilary Duff has been sharing a lot on social media lately, as is true of so many expectant moms. Her latest share, however, is a sparkly vintage looking ring on her left ring finger that has had a lot of fans, and even one of her family members, thinking that maybe this has something to do with an upcoming engagement to her boyfriend Matthew Koma. She and Koma are expecting a child together, and despite a few bumps in the road that split them up before, the pair appears to be in it for the long haul now.

According to People, Duff wasn’t available for comment when they tried reaching out to her for a little more info on her shiny new bauble. They did make contact with one of her representatives; however, they refused to comment as well. That has only heightened the speculation that maybe this ring is “the one.” The caption the 30-year-old actress put on her Instagram photo got her sister Haylie Duff’s attention, as seen at People, who came right back saying, “Ummm I thought this was something else.”

Duff is expecting a daughter, which will be her second child. Duff already has a son, Luca Cruz, 6, with ex-husband Mike Comrie. She has been on Instagram quite regularly, sharing her pregnancy with her fans who have been watching her baby bump grow from her earliest announcement to the current day. Duff has also commented on a fair number of her posts about the difference between her first pregnancy and this one, even joking about how she doesn’t automatically Google every hiccup and sneeze in case it is a sign of something awful, which has had many moms laughing along with her, per People.

“Giving love to all mamas who make it look effortless… this journey is hard as hell and also incredibly special. Lovely to have a little life inside and to day dream of all the new adventures to come buuuut almost impossible to get my own shoes on… sick of getting up 9 times a night to pee and looking at this weird body in the mirror that is not my own at the moment.”

Whether or not Duff’s new ring is a sign of upcoming nuptials, a gift, or something she saw and decided she had to have is unknown. Judging by comments on the photo, many fans and apparently her sister Haylie Duff, think it might be something special, but only time will tell. If there is any more major news, it is a safe bet Duff will be sharing it with her fans on Instagram.