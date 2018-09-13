Gina Kirschenheiter Will Return To ‘The Real Housewives Of Orange County’ For Season 14, Reports ‘Radar’

Gina Kirschenheiter will retain her full-time position on the Bravo TV series through next year's season.

Gina Kirschenheiter has reportedly been a hit with Real Housewives of Orange County viewers.

According to a report from Radar Online on September 13, Gina will continue her full-time role on the Bravo TV reality series’ 14th season next year.

“She has gained a tremendous fan base because people can relate to her. She speaks what is on her mind and she doesn’t hold back anything. She is refreshing and has gotten really close to several of the cast members already,” a source explained.

During the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13, Gina was seen opening up about her marital troubles with husband Matt Kirschenheiter, who she revealed was working and living in Los Angeles as she raised their three kids, Nicholas, 6, Sienna, 4, and Luca, 3, hours away in Newport Beach.

Gina even revealed to her co-stars that she had never been to her husband’s home in Los Angeles and didn’t even know where it was located.

Although Gina and Matt’s divorce news has not yet happened on the show, Gina’s actual filing was made in April. and in the months since, she and Matt have remained committed to co-parenting their three kids as a family unit.

“[Gina] has done an amazing job co-parenting and will continue to be friends with Matt,” the insider said. “It is up to her whether or not she decides to take the invite back on the show, but hopefully she will. The paycheck sure can’t hurt her.”

Gina Kirschenheiter joined the Real Housewives of Orange County cast earlier this year, along with fellow newbie Emily Simpson, due to her ties with longtime cast member Tamra Judge.

In addition to Gina’s marriage to Matt coming to an end on the show, she’s also been caught in the midst of Emily’s marriage to husband Shane Simpson after Shane infamously kicked her out of their home during a cast game night.

Following the shocking encounter, a number of cast members called out Matt for his mean behavior towards Gina but Gina made it clear that she didn’t hold any ill will towards him. Instead, she focused on forming a friendship with Emily and agreed to but the past encounter behind them.

To see more of Gina Kirschenheiter and her co-stars, including Emily Simpson and her husband, don’t miss new episodes of The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 13 on Monday nights at 9 p.m. on Bravo TV.