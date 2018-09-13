Mac Miller Was Dead For Hours Before His Body Was Discovered

When Mac Miller’s body was discovered in his bedroom on Friday and 911 was called, it had been hours since the rapper had actually died. The revelation of this information is leading to a deeper investigation into the party that Miller had hosted at his home the night before, sources within law enforcement tell TMZ.

According to the source, when polices and paramedics arrived on scene with plans to revive Miller, they found themselves disappointed when they came to the early realization that the Pittsburgh rapper had actually been dead for hours before he was discovered and there was nothing they could do.

The story that has been revealed so far about the hours leading up to Miller’s death is that he had hosted a party at his home the night before, spending time with his close friends until the early hours of Friday morning, September 7. No one interacted with the rapper until his body was discovered by a friend at his home in the San Fernando Valley at about noon.

Since news broke that Miller died of an apparent overdose, local law enforcement has been adamant that any person who may have seen Miler between the missing hours should come forward, but acknowledge that no one has.

Paramedics at the scene pronounced Miller dead and didn’t take him in for any medical treatment. The 911 call placed from Miller’s home described the rapper as “not breathing” and paramedics arrived under a dispatch call of “cardiac arrest”, but realized very quickly upon arrival that Miller was already dead, something the person who discovered him may not have known immediately.

The law enforcement source continues to voice suspicion at the cleanliness of Miller’s home upon the search, with not pill bottles, drugs, or drug paraphilia around the house save for tiny traces of white powder. This is very uncharacteristic circumstances for a suspected drug overdose and believe that Miller’s house may have been “swept clean” at some point before the discovery of his body.

Miller’s current cause of death has been labeled as “deferred”, according to the rappers death certificate, and the coroner will not be making an official ruling on the exact cause of death until the return of Miller’s toxicology report. The report should arrive in between four and six weeks. The “deferred” ruling allows the coroner to release Miller’s body to his family so they can go forward with funeral arrangements.