‘Bold And The Beautiful’ Recap For Tuesday, September 11: Steffy Feels Hope’s Judgment, Xander Surprises Emma

Sally tells Steffy about her designs, and Brooke throws accusations at Ridge.

Bold and the Beautiful recap for Tuesday, September 11 features Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Hope (Annika Noelle) arguing about the decision that Ridge (Thorsten Kaye) made. Sally (Courtney Hope) approaches Steffy about her designs, Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) confronts Ridge about their daughters, and Xander (Adain Bradley) takes his lady to a romantic location.

At Forrester Creations, Brooke walks in on Hope talking to a women’s charity on the phone. She explains to them that she can no longer partner with them, according to Soap Central. Brooke remarks that Steffy lost no time with moving forward with Intimates. A run-through had been arranged for that day. Hope and her mother discuss Steffy’s tactics. Brooke feels that Steffy manipulated her father, while Hope says that she doesn’t respect Steffy’s “sex sells” stance. Brooke wants to speak to Ridge about his decision, but Hope advises her against it. She doesn’t want her mother’s marriage to suffer because of her and Steffy.

Before the rehearsal started, Steffy told the models that the Intimates line would receive the funding that it needed. She would also be modeling with them that day. Sally approaches Steffy and tells her that she has some designs for her collection. Steffy tells her to drop by the office after the show.

Xander is behind the camera as the rehearsal progresses. Zoe (Kiara Barnes) is one of the models and stares intently at Xander. Hope talks to Steffy after the run-through finishes. The two soon get into an argument, with Steffy telling Hope that she has always thought that she is better than her and that she has always judged her.

Brooke and Ridge were also having an argument upstairs with Brooke feeling that Hope’s line should have received the funding. He said that he made a business decision, but his wife feels that he will always choose his daughter over Hope.

Xander wants Emma to leave early so that they can have some fun. They eventually agree to meet at the Bikini Bar after Emma finishes at work. Little did they know that Zoe had been eavesdropping on their conversation.

The minute Emma leaves, Zoe corners Xander for a kiss. Of course, the Brit hadn’t thought about changing from her Intimates lingerie into something less revealing. She tells Xander that he will never get anywhere with Emma. Xander leaves the room.

At the Bikini Bar, Emma is surprised to find that Xander had gone to extraordinary length to romance her. He served her non-alcoholic champagne in a private cabana setting. Emma says, “This place is unreal – like something you see in the movies.” They kiss. Bold and the Beautiful airs weekdays on CBS.